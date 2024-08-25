Her Aunt And Uncle Ignored Her Family For Years, But When She Chooses Not To Invite Them To Her Daughter’s First Birthday, Her Grandmother Threatens To Skip The Party Too

After years of being treated like a ghost by her aunt and uncle—who couldn’t bother to congratulate her on major life events or even show interest in her newborn—this woman decided enough was enough.

AITA for not inviting “family” to my child’s birthday even they showed no interest in mine or her life ever. I have an aunt and uncle who, for years, have not shown any interest in my life. We used to be close. I helped out a lot with anything they asked, whether it was doing things for them or helping with my cousins (I am the eldest and have a large age gap meaning I could do babysitting). In the last 5 years I would say I have become nothing to them. They would never acknowledge me, never say hello, only some of them come to events I invited them to.

My cousins who I was so close with basically stopped talking to me (that could be teenager things for the eldest though) but it was just one day nothing. In those 5 years I have met my husband, and he helped my aunt with a business adventure she tried to purse a couple of times but when he couldn’t help one time it was a big deal. I told him not to cause that would happen but he was trying to be nice and help my family. We got engaged we never received a direct congratulations, they came to our wedding, we fell pregnant nothing.

I have bit the bullet and invited them to everything to “please” my grandmother to keep the peace. But I have had my daughter now, I had a traumatic birth that ended in an emergency c-section I got nothing from them. They didn’t even bother to meet her until we all got together at Christmas when she was already 5 months old. And it was only because we get together for said grandmother otherwise I probably would never see them at Christmas. Even then they didn’t acknowledge us or even show interest in her. I had planned her 1st birthday and I have invited guests to it that have been a part of our life. The friends and family who were there for us, checked in on us, helped us and have genuinely shown a interest in her first year.

I didn’t invite them or other “family” who have pulled the same stuff on both sides of our family but the problem is coming from this. My grandmother has claimed that she is so upset that they were not invited and now she does not want to come because of it. I should also note, they have had things and not invited myself or my immediate family either but it’s ok because it’s them doing it not me.

I am not a confrontational person but I finally stood up for myself and now my grandmother won’t come to her great granddaughters 1st birthday. I stand up for myself for once and it kind of proves to me how little I mean to her compared to the “golden” family. Most people agree with me that I made the right choice, it’s about my daughter and not about the ones who didn’t get invited but AITA in this situation? Some have said maybe we just invite family but in all honesty I do everything to please everyone, I am a people pleaser and I am the one who always gets hurt, disappointed and let down. I have finally had enough and saying no to the toxicity. I have done 1 thing after many many things for years from all 3 of them and I am the worst.

