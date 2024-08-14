Her Brother Keeps Storing Things At Her House, But When She Finally Tells Him He Can’t Have More Storage He Gets His Feelings Hurt

I genuinely feel sorry for people who have hoarding problems, but I can’t imagine having to deal with someone like that.

AITA for not allowing my brother to store things in my house? “I moved next door to my older brother and his wife a year ago. We get along great so I wasn’t concerned. When I first moved here, my brother was excited because it has a four stall garage in the backyard in addition to a tight-fit two stall garage attached to the house. My brother and parents made plans for it assuming I wouldn’t need it. He parks his car in the front garage which I said was fine at first.

Shortly after I moved in, my brother moved a bunch of stuff into the garage. Mind you, my brother has a one stall garage and two sheds of his own. I was slightly annoyed, but let it go because I didn’t need the space. I’ve been trying to live by the motto “don’t sweat the small stuff.” Over the last year, more junk has accumulated in the garage. He also has put things in my front garage and basement.

A few months ago, my boyfriend moved in. He expresses frustration with my brother storing items all over my property. He said if he wants to purchase a boat or camper, it would be frustrating to have the room to store it and not be able to due to the space being full of my brothers things. I’ve been decluttering my own things in my house lately. I worry that by allowing my brother to store things here when his property is already completely filled with stuff is enabling his hoarding habits.

Last week, my brother showed up at my house with two boxes he had and asked to store them in my attic. I currently having nothing in my attic, and I said no because I don’t want anything in the attic. He seemed disappointed but took the rejection well and left. This past weekend, my BF and I came home to my brother emptying his things out of my back garage and into his sheds. He said he is purchasing a third shed for his bigger items. I could tell he was upset, but him and his wife both insisted he was fine and wouldn’t explain what was going on. I finally pried out of his wife that this had all been triggered by me saying no to the boxes, and my brother was hurt and wanted nothing at my house at all anymore (there’s still items in the front garage and basement).

My SIL is on his side, and when I asked if the roles were reversed if she thinks he would be fine with me storing stuff at his house, she said yes he would be (this would never happen because there’s no room). My mom is on my brother’s side despite recently decluttering her own home. My brother and I’s mutual friends are on his side as well (though I don’t know what they’re been told). The only person who agrees with my point of view is my BF, and he’s proud of me for finally setting a boundary. I’m very frustrated with the situation, because l didn’t want to hurt his feelings. However, I also don’t regret my actions because im happy with his junk being out of my garage. I’m upset that everyone except my BF thinks I’m the ******* for finally drawing a line of what he can store in my house, which I already feel guilty about. AITA?”

