Her Child Constantly Made Bad Choices, So When She Accused Her Sister Of Being The “Golden Child”, This Mom Had To Tell Her That Actions Have Consequences

Every child is unique and a good parent will treat each child differently to accommodate to their specific needs.

But what happens when one child is very well-behaved, but the other is always causing trouble?

That’s what happened in this family, and now the troublemaker is accusing the parents of favoritism.

Read on to get the full story.

AITA for telling my daughter that’s her sister isn’t the golden child, you missed out on opportunity because your proved over and over couldn’t trust you This is about my two daughters. They are a year apart, I will call them Cally and Rebecca.

Hey, it happens sometimes.

Rebecca was a rough teenager, she would sneak out, steal, lie, had trouble in school, etc. Cally was the opposite, she barely event got in trouble and was an honor student.

Of course, she needed to be held accountable.

Due to Rebecca behavior she lost privileges. When they were both became freshman I allowed them to go places without a parent. Cally was fine alone but Rebecca causes problems usually by stealing. She would lose that privilege and every time she gave her a chance to earn trust back she would do something else. This happened for a lot of things, car, trips and so on. It was a circle and when she was 16 we did therapy. She hated it and it made it worse. She was very resentful that we were forcing her to go. Rebecca really started to resent Cally also because she would do things while she had extra rules and conditions. At 18 she left to live at her aunt’s. She robbed the place and my sister pressed charges.

Sounds like she was finally starting to learn her lesson.

She almost went to jail and after that she started to turn her life around. To the main issue, I picked her up and she made some remarks that she should have a car like Cally (she bought her car from a family member ). I told her she should save up for one. She made a comment about how Cally is the golden child and that is why she had a good childhood with opportunity while her’s sucked.

Both children got treated equally, but their behavior was not equal.

I told her no, Cally is not the golden child and the reason she had opportunities that you didn’t have was because we could trust Cally. As a teenager you proved over and over again that you were not to be trusted. She got mad and it started and argument. She is mad we “throw her past in her face.” My wife’s thinks I shouldn’t have said anything even if it is true. AITA?

Sometimes the truth hurts, but people need to hear it.

Take a look at some of the comments to see what they had to say.

Yeah, buying a car is a lot different from having one given to them.

She needs to be held accountable.

Sadly, it is all too common.

Actions have consequences.

She has a lot of growing up to do.

Rebecca needs to grow up and take responsibility for her actions.

It sounds like she still has a ways to go.

