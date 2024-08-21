Her Estranged Family Expected Her To Foot The Bill For A Somber Dinner, But When They Were Disrespectful She Dumped Their Meals In The Trash

Picture this: A family funeral dinner turns into a disaster when the grieving relative, already at their wit’s end, faces a family full of rude kids and entitled adults who think they can order the priciest dishes.

As tensions boil over, this relative decides to take a drastic measure to get their point across.

Here’s the story of how a simple meal spiraled into chaos.

AITA for the way I handled the family dinner? For starters, I have a terrible relationship with everyone in my family, except for my mother who is the only one who I ever had contact with. So, when my mother passed away two weeks ago, it was like a hit in the gut for me because of two reasons: She was the only one in my family who ever treated me with respect, and I felt bad for not realizing something was wrong sooner. Because one of my relatives basically stole my mother’s phone (for horrible reasons, at first) to tell me since I’ve blocked all of my extended family. And because it’s my mother’s funeral, and she’s the only one in my family who I love, of course I had to go. Even if I hated my extended family.

This story does not have a happy beginning.

And I was already annoyed before the dinner because of how my family was loudly nagging me and my husband for “news” (aka gossip) and being disruptive and rude, instead of just letting us mourn my mother in peace DURING the wake. For context, one of the things that I know is a horrible “tradition” is to force the richest person in the family pay for the bill. Which, of course, was me and my husband. So when we were having dinner, I was already annoyed that my family insisted on ordering the MOST EXPENSIVE items on the menu, because me and my “rich husband” can pay for it, since “money is no issue for us.”

This isn’t good.

But what pissed me off is how my cousin’s CHILDREN were treating me. Which was that their children would snatch any dish ordered for me and my husband, and gobbled down OUR meal while giving me those s**t-eating grins. While their parents laughed at how “spunky” their children were being. And when me and my husband tried to tell them off for being rude, we were told not to “yell at their children” because we were not their parents. And then when we tried to tell THEIR PARENTS off for not teaching their children to behave better, they “told us off” by telling us that we were being “too sensitive.” Along with comments that they expected childless couples like us to as selfish as we are.

And this is where I am the AH.

Here it comes.

Because after being hangry for too long, I snapped and ask my husband to grab a trash can so that I can basically dump all of the expensive food down the trash, including the children’s dishes as well. And I was yelling at them by saying that if we can’t eat then no one can. And my husband was all too happy to help me. And then I continued to snap at them by stating that me and my husband were not paying for the dinner, and someone else can, since “money is no issue for them” when they were trying to get me to pay the dinner bill as punishment for ruining the dinner and making the children cry. While also arguing back with my family stating that they were just being too sensitive when they were calling me unreasonable. Now, I feel like I’m the AH for stooping down to their level, but my dear loving husband disagrees. So we’ve made an agreement to post on here to be judged by the masses. So AITA or is my husband right?

The way things unraveled at that dinner was a whirlwind of drama and frustration.

Most Redditors agree that she wasn’t the AH.

This person appreciated the petty comeback.

This person says she doesn’t owe these people anything.

And this person is pretty proud of her for not just letting everyone walk all over her.

What can we say?

When the family dinner turns into a free-for-all and the grieving relative finally has enough, you know it’s going to be a wild ride.

