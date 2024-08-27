Her Troubled Father Offered To Let Her Family Move Into His House, But He Wanted Them To Fund His Renovations And Retirement So She Declined The Offer

The woman you’re about to hear from sounds like she’s in quite a pickle…

And it also sounds like she’s being manipulated by her dad in a number of ways.

She finally decided to put her foot down and now she wants to know if she went too far.

Take a look at her story and see what you think.

AITA for telling my dad I won’t be funding his retirement? “So my husband and I recently had a baby. We’ve been together for over 10 years. We have our own apartment, it’s a little small so we do eventually want to upgrade. My dad lives alone in a 3 bedroom house which is fully paid off. He’s semi retired, retired early and has a really good pension but still works part time.

There’s a huge issue with her dad.

He’s also a narcissistic functioning alcoholic. I have had a long history of issues with him and if it wasn’t for wanting a nicer place for the baby I wouldn’t even be considering this. He would love nothing more than to spend his days drinking and watching Netflix, but he has to work a bit still because his pension doesn’t cover all his bills. Just two months ago he was in the ICU for alcohol poisoning. Anyway, when my baby was born he offered to let us move in so we would have more room and be able to have more money for the baby. He said we would take the top floor and he would have the basement (with a kitchenette and bathroom). He said all he would want from us is to pay the utilities. I THOUGHT this was a way of him reaching out for help. If we live there then he would be able to see us and his grandbaby more often and maybe he wouldn’t be so lonely and drink so much.

He has some plans…

Well fast forward to now, we discussed it more in depth and he wants to do $30k worth of renovations to the basement before we move in, which he wants us to pay for in monthly payments once we move in which… ok fine fair enough. THEN he says he wants to stop working once we move in and in 2 or 3 years he ‘may’ decide he wants to ‘do something with his life’ like travel the world and take out $30-$40k against the house to do so, at which point he would ‘have to’ start charging us rent (amount unknown) to pay for that loan…

She’s not on board with all of this.

Am I nuts or does it sound like he wants us to fund his retirement and drinking? The whole point of us moving in was we would save money, now we’re basically going to be back to paying what we are in rent now, stuck in a house that we have no equity in which he could literally sell at any point. I basically told him off because this is NOT how he first offered it to us, and he got angry and started screaming at me like I was a kid. As if he offered us this great thing and we just ****** on it. I mean, if I was in his position and my kid was in my position with rent/house prices the way they are I wouldn’t be charging them rent on top of utilities, the house is paid for! It’s not like he would be supporting us whatsoever, we would be buying our own groceries, driving our own car, both working FT, etc. So AITA for refusing this great offer?”

Reddit users sounded off.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

And this person thinks they all SUCK.

Sounds like her dad was looking for a free ride…

They’re better off without him.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.