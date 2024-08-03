Her Future Mother-In-Law Refused To Play Nice, So She Threatened To Un-invite Her From The Wedding

What would you do if your future mother-in-law constantly disrespected you?

Well, this bride-to-be decided enough was enough.

After enduring backhanded comments and unsolicited opinions from her fiancé’s mother, she had to lay down the law.

Take a look at the wild story!

AITA for telling my future MIL i would un-invite her to my wedding?

Okay so I (26F) met my fiancé (28M) back in high school. Ever since he introduced me to his parents his dad loves me but his mom isn’t a fan of me. I tried to get along with her but she really nothing to do with me. One day, we were over at my fiancé’s parents house for dinner to celebrate our engagement, his mom wasn’t too happy about it (as I expected). As I was putting food on my plate she told me not to get too much since I needed to work on losing some weight before the wedding.

Well that’s not a good start.

I do work out a bunch like going on jogs and going to the gym, I am not by any means skinny but her just saying that really made me feel insecure. Recently, I just went wedding dress shopping and I didn’t really wanna take her with me but she insisted. So I decided to be nice and let her tag along. I tried on a bunch of dresses and she hated every since one. I finally tried on a dress I fell in love with but she told me it was the ugliest one yet, I decided to go with that dress since I loved it, she told me no guy would ever wanna marry me if I was wearing that dress.

WOW. Excuse me?

I told her since it’s not her wedding, I could pick out whatever dress I wanted and after that she got really mad at me and stormed out the building. Right after I got home from wedding dress shopping she had decided to call my fiancé, she was literally screaming on the phone telling him to end the engagement with me. I was so angry at her I had to walk to the other room before I told her off.

It keeps getting worse.

A couple hours later, I decided I had enough and I was going to tell her how it is. I sent her a message saying, “If you’re going to continue being rude to me I don’t want you at my wedding. You’re more than welcome to come if you can be nice and respectful.” Yes, I know it’s her son’s wedding too, but I don’t wanna be disrespected at my own wedding, my fiancé thinks I’m overreacting but I don’t. AITA?

Jeez. Weddings are supposed to be about love and unity, not dodging insults from your soon-to-be mother-in-law.

What did Reddit think? Are people giving her a standing ovation or calling her the runaway bride?

This person says it’s the groom-to-be that’s the problem.

Another person shared her own mother-in-law problems.

And this one says it’ll continue to happen if her hubby-to-be doesn’t take a stand.

Sounds like this MIL (and her son) are the one stirring up drama.

Sounds like someone might not be getting a slice of wedding cake after all.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.