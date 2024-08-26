Her Married Friend’s Wife Was Acting Snippy Around Her And Made A Rude Comment, So She Told Her That She Was Insecure And Sad

Can men and women be friends without having any sort of romantic relationship?

It’s a question for the ages, but most people agree that things get more complicated when one of them gets married.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the “other woman” has had enough of the insecurities from her best friend’s wife.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my best friends wife, that I get it she is insecure and it’s quite sad. I have been best friends with Dave for about 17 years. We became friends in middle school. He married at 26, and I was the best woman at this wedding. His wife, Emma, has never liked me. I only met her a few time so far, and each time she is cold and snappy.

Emma wasn’t nice during a beach get-together.

I invited him and his wife to a get together at the beach. In total it was a group of 9 people. Emma has been snippy towards me the whole trip. It got to the point where people were asking me what was up with it. It was also some peoples first time meeting her, and they do not have a good opinion of her.

Emma wouldn’t even let her husband answer for himself.

We were at the beach, and everyone was just relaxing. I noticed we were out of drinks, and I was going to the car to grab some more. I was asking everyone if they wanted anything specific. I asked Dave, Emma chimed and told me that he can get it himself and doesn’t need a half dressed server (I was in a bikini).

They got into an argument.

At this point I had enough and told her, “I get it you are insecure and I find it quite sad.” This started an argument, and she accused me of trying to steal her husband and me pointing out we have been friends for years. That I don’t want to sleep with him and never have.

She is wondering if she shouldn’t have been so blunt.

Some think I shouldn’t have gone for the throat even if it was obvious what her issue was. Emma wants an apology. Dave hasn’t given me an opinion.

It might’ve been better if she took Emma aside and talked to her instead of being rude to her in front of everyone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

