Neighbor Complained About Her Early-Morning Blender Use And Threatened To Get Management Involved. So She Called Their Bluff And Told Them To Go Right Ahead.

When you live in an apartment, neighbors’ noise can become an issue — fast.

Read this Reddit post about how one person’s smoothies didn’t go so smoothly with the neighbor.

But was her blender really that loud, or are they just revved up about nothing?

Check out the details to decide.

AITA? My neighbor complained about how loud my blender is and told me to stop using it every morning, but I went outside my apartment and it’s very quiet. Neighbor is going to management about it So, every morning for breakfast, I make a smoothie in my blender. It’s easier, healthier, and faster and tastier than cooking so I much prefer it. It’s a regular old Oster Blender.

Ah, a nice, easy way to start off your day right.

We just got a new neighbor in the apartment across the hall. We hadn’t spoken, until one morning she intercepts me as I’m leaving for work. She seems like the very fussy type and talks really fast. She introduces herself and asks me my name and asks if we can talk. I said sure, and she tells me very quickly that my blender is insanely loud every morning and told me I need to stop using it.

Oh wow. Well, I guess blenders can be quite loud…

Before I could even say anything or apologize she turns around and walks back inside. I’m driving to work and thinking, “I’ve been doing this for five years now, and no ones said anything, and it seems pretty quiet even inside.”

Five years is a long time for no one to say anything about this early-morning blending!

So after work, I decide to test it out. I turn on the blender and walk outside my apartment and close the door, and it’s a barely audible hum. I can’t even imagine how much quieter it is after going through another wall, so I decide I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing.

Hey, you tested it out — so now you have proof!

I make my breakfast like normal and two days later, as I’m leaving for work, she intercepts me again. She asks me why I didn’t listen to her, and I explained that I don’t feel the noise is unreasonable and that, two days ago, I tested it myself and stood in this very spot and could barely hear it. So I can’t imagine how it’s insanely loud in her apartment.

Are you sure she isn’t your roommate? It sounds like she is in the apartment!

She starts threatening me that it’s my last chance to listen to her before she goes to management, and I tell her that I actually would like management to be involved.

This very much says, “I’m telling on you to the teacher.”

This seems like a situation where we need a third party to determine if I’m making an unreasonable amount of noise. And if they say I am, I’m happy to stop. This was four days ago, and I haven’t heard anything the girl or management. AITA?

Well, people can get cranky in the morning when there’s noise — but then again, the blender was tested!

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

First up, a reality check for apartment living.

Next, a commenter talks about future steps.

Another commenter follows up with a possible remedy and further scientific testing.

And finally, a Redditor reminds the neighbor that they deserve breakfast.

No one will be the perfect neighbor, including smoothie makers.

This woman must accept that a major part of apartment living is learning to coexist.