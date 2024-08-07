Her New Neighbor Reports Every Little Sound And Called The Cops On Her, So She Wants To Report Her For Harassment

If you have cheaper rent, there is usually a reason for it. It may be an older building that doesn’t have soundproof units.

Some people residents understand and adapt. But many don’t. The person in this story lives above one of these people.

Check out what she goes through with her downstairs neighbor.

WIBTA for reporting our neighbor for harassment? Since our new neighbors moved in, the wife Yolanda complains about noise. It started with banging her broom on the ceiling, texting me when she hears noise, having the office send us a complaint letter and finally, tonight, she called the cops on us.

OP is mystified, but does what she can to try to appease her neighbor.

Here’s the thing; neither of us is doing anything out of the ordinary. We don’t have parties, we don’t have a bunch of friends over or do anything loud when bedtime rolls around. Today I was at my PC all day. But we’ve been very apologetic. I also started wearing thick socks and slippers around the apartment, rotating between tip toeing and sliding across the floor. But she’d still send texts at all times of day. When I finally went to the front office, they said to no longer text, just to contact the office if there’s an issue.

Things are becoming unbearable, but OP is lost on what the next steps should be.

But I guess the office wasn’t doing enough because Yolanda sent a cop to our door thirty minutes ago. My sister and I are exhausted, we don’t know what else to do and we’re both incredibly frustrated. We feel like we shouldn’t have to tiptoe around our own apartment to appease a stranger who doesn’t understand (cheap) apartment living. The texts were every other week at best; and between the letter and the cop, it’s just gotten to the point of ridiculousness. WIBTA if we reported her to the front office for harassment?

Check out what people are saying.

“Malicious litigant” sounds like the legal term a Karen.

I sincerely doubt this one would work, plus it would give her evidence to share with the board, making your own complaints less credible.

I bet cops roll their eyes when they get these calls. Sometimes they do need to be made, though.

This totally sounds like an obsession. Maybe she just needs a good hobby.

The cops are obviously supposed to arrest your toddler. Duh.

I can recommend her neighbor some fantastic headphones.

