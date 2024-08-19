Her Sister Loves To Gossip But She Asked That Nobody Talk About The Fact That She Lost Her Job And Had Her Car Taken Away, So She Called Out Her Hypocrisy To Teach Her A Lesson In Humility

Gossip is one of those things that most people recognize as bad, but they still partake in it from time to time.

AITA for bringing up my sister hypocrisy? My sister likes to gossip about everything and everyone.

Recently my sister lost her job and had to move back in with my parents and she had her car repossessed while I was over. She parked it on the street and my dad and I went out to ask and the tow tucked driver said it was for non payment. My sister was crying and embarrassing and swore us not to tell anybody in the family about it.

I asked my sister “why, you don’t want people talking about you how you talk about everyone else?” My sister turned on me saying how could I say that to her when the worst thing ever just happened to her?

I told my sister that she never once stopped to consider maybe other people are having the worst time ever and how my sister would gladly share that information about cheating, substance abuse, divorce, and job loss with anyone who would listen and now it’s my sister’s turn. My mom told me enough so I left. I think my sister should have thought about what the person was going through before she would share the latest family gossip but my mom thinks I was rude and that wasn’t the time or place to put my sister down. AITA?

