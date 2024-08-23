Her Work Nemesis Was Let Go And Received Severance If She Stuck To An Exit Contract. So When She Admitted She Deleted Files On Purposes, She Reported Her To HR And Got Her Severance Revoked.

This lady seems like she was a true delight to work with!

She actually sounds pretty unbearable, and having that one insufferable person at the office is something we can all agree on, right?

Boomer doesn’t understand tech. “This happened about 10 years ago. There was a Karen that had been with the company for nearly 15 years. Her title was “Project Manager”, but she was really more of an office admin and various internal projects would get pushed to her. These were things to help improve how the office worked, but nothing critical.

One of these projects was actually deemed to be important and it was re-assigned to me. She didn’t like this and stonewalled me all the time. It caused the project to be delayed, and I was getting **** from some of the executives because of this. When I commented that it was difficult to get information from Karen, she became super-sweet and said she was bending over backwards to help me, I didn’t understand the project, etc. I powered through anyway. But, then there was a round of layoffs and she was one of them. Due to her time with the company, she received a 3-month severance and extended benefits. It was weird, but the company essentially cut monthly severance checks instead of paying them out all at once. But, she also had to sign an NDA and non-disparagement agreement on the exit, as well as confirm that she had handed over all company materials and files.

I went to go grab some files related to the project and everything was gone. Karen had deleted everything. This was before using things like Teams, Google Drive, etc. Everything was on a shared network drive, so it wasn’t super easy to get the back up. But Boomer Karen was the type that used her work email for all her personal accounts, including LinkedIn. It was also company policy that the emails of departed employees would be forwarded to their department heads for a few months. Using this knowledge, I went to LinkedIn and sent a message. “Hi Karen – I heard about your departure. I hope you can use the time to take the vacation you talked about. I went to grab some of the files but noticed they were missing. Do you have back ups you could share?”

When she responded, it also went to her old email, and thus to the department head. “Don’t pretend to be nice. I wouldn’t be surprised if you helped me get fired. Good luck finding any of those files. I DELETED EVERYTHING. **** you.” Well, when that got forwarded to HR that she had put in writing that she had deleted everything it was determined that this violated the severance agreement. All severance checks were immediately stopped. Oh, so sorry Boomer.”

