Tenant Is The Only One To Report Issues To Their Landlord, So He Doesn’t Report The Broken Front Door And One Of The Other Tenants Gets Robbed

Neighbor had two break-ins after not calling to have the door repaired The front door of our apartment complex was broken so it stood permanently open. I figured it was someone else’s time to call the number to have it fixed. It went 3 days and nobody called, then someone broke into my neighbor’s apartment by drilling into the lock when she was at work.

She then called her insurance company and the insurance company sent someone out to look at it, and the insurance agent asked why the front door was wide open. She explained that she had not called anyone, and the insurance agent asked how long it had been like that. She said 5 days, and then the insurance agent told her that she was irresponsible and wouldn’t get any insurance money. She paid out of her own pocket for a new lock, then complained to me about it.

Four more days passed with the door being wide open, then someone broke into her apartment one more time, this time by bending the door of the frame with some sort of machine. Her apartment was completely trashed and once again, the insurance guy wouldn’t help her.

