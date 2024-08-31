His Company Gave Him Pointless Daily Food Reimbursement Limits While Away For Work, So He Followed Their Policies And It Cost The Company A Lot More Money

A lot of work policies seem like they make sense to the people who make them, but employees know that they don’t.

It doesn’t take long for staff to find loopholes in the policies that end up counter-productive to what the company was trying to do with them.

Here’s a perfect example. Check out how this employee found a way to get what he needed.

Finance Dept at Work held firm on Max/Day for meals while traveling. They messed with and denied me reimbursement for $30. Ended up costing them $750. Many years ago, during a corporate merger, I was responsible for transitioning a portion of business operations to a distant city. One time I was told I had exceeded the daily limit for food.

OP realized early that this didn’t make sense.

So my reimbursement would be $70 instead of $100. Finance insisted that $50/ day in receipts is max they would pay, even as I pointed out that the total was less than a third of what I could have submitted.

So he found a way to get fully reimbursed.

At the time, my most favorite coffee beans were only available for purchase in coffee shops located in select areas of the country. So I bought bags of coffee beans every single day. In their effort to short me $30, it ending costing them $750.

