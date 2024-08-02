His Housemate Threatens To Have Him Evicted, So He Makes Sure He Can Never Check His Phone Or Email In Peace Again

We all know violence is never the answer.

However, no one said anything about signing your cruel housemate up for some… marketing.

This example of petty revenge is cunningly circuitous.

Read on to find out how!

Housemate causing problems so I return the favour. My housemate is trying his hardest to have me evicted by making false allegations to the landlord. So instead of resorting to violence, I need another outlet.

He hatches a brilliant plan.

I signed him up to things with his name, number and address including, but not limited, to: 12 months Scientology membership

A visit from some friendly Jehovah’s Witnesses

On the mailing list for Tomorrow’s World

Scam sites that call you all the time

Insurance quotes by phone

Mortgage quotes by phone

Loan quotes by phone

Debt consolidation by phone

Text competitions

Sure, his methods are unorthodox, but there are worse alternatives.

It’s petty but it’s better than violence if you need an outlet instead of letting it eat you up or you explode. I still have to live with him, might as well have some fun.

There’s no telling which one of these things will make his housemate break first!

Reddit loves a little petty revenge. Let’s see what they had to say.

This user has ideas on how to prolong the torture.

His bad housemate is in for the long haul.

Perhaps he’s in the market for a retirement home?

The good ideas keep flowin’.

Sure, it may sound like cruel and unusual punishment, but his housemate should have thought of that before being a jerk.

Good luck getting your name off those lists!

