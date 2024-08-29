His Manager Tried To Call Him Into Work After Approving His Vacation Time A Month In Advance, So He Ignored The Calls, Enjoyed His Holiday And Annoyed The Manager

When you put in for vacation time at work, you can expect to enjoy some much-needed relaxation without having to worry about the job.

What happens when your manager tries to call you into work while you are on vacation…out of the country?

That’s what the guy in this story dealt with, but he wasn’t worried about a thing.

Check it out.

Schedule me in to work while I’m on holiday? Enjoy the stress! I put in my holiday time more than a month before I would leave which is more than enough for where I work. I work part-time and put in one day of extra work before leaving. Only my time had already gone in that day and they had to take it out entirely.

No big deal, as long as the manager is aware.

Since I can only put in time off four weeks before, they couldn’t reschedule it or take out one day. Now, they promised me I wouldn’t get scheduled in and would make sure everyone knew.

But of course they did.

However, they ignored this promise and still scheduled me in. I sent them a message out of politeness but I don’t think anyone’s read it.

Sounds like it isn’t your problem. Enjoy the vacation.

I’ve got many calls in my history but too bad can’t pick up, I’m out of the country! Enjoy having to put in extra effort in that minimum wage job! I might quit after the holiday anyway and work somewhere else that isn’t so dreadful.

The manager’s most important job is scheduling, and they couldn’t get it right. That’s on them.

Take a look at some of these great comments.

What’s so hard about respecting an employee’s time?

You have to have priorities.

Some managers need to learn their lesson the hard way.

That’s one way to let them know you won’t be in.

This person won’t make that mistake again.

If you approve my vacation request, I won’t be there.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.