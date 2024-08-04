Her Mom Forced Her To Babysit Her Nephews On Her Day Off, So She Made Sure The Kids Ate All The Expensive Cheese And Chocolate In Her Parent’s House

This is the worst…

I’m talking about when SOMEONE ELSE volunteers you to do something without checking with you first.

I don’t think so!

But it happens to the best of us…

Check out how this person handled it!

You volunteered me to babysit on my day off? “I work 6 days a week. Occasionally, like once a month, I’ll get a day off in the middle of the week. This is my relaxation day. A day to sit back, watch TV, catch up on my book, and basically just laze around and do nothing.

But sometimes when you have plans… they change without notice.

Last Wednesday was my day off. I haven’t had one since the middle of May. I – WAS – EXCITED!!! Tuesday night I get a call from my mom saying she volunteered me to watch my two nephews the very next day. They are four years old and two years old. I tell her it’s my day off. And she says, “I know, that’s why I volunteered you.”

Say whaaaaat?

Fuming. So the next day, I go over to her house at way-too-early and pout. My sister’s already dropped the nephews off. My mom leaves to run errands and do other things that will take her till about 1 PM. Nephews are driving me crazy. I love ’em, but I can only take them for so long. Suddenly, the older of the two says he’s hungry. I go to the fridge to see what’s inside. My eyes zero in on my mother’s expensive Mini Babybel Cheese rolls and a whole box of See’s Candies truffles. Yes. Yes I did.

Have at it!

I fed them every last cheese roll and chocolate truffle. It was satisfying. Oh so very satisfying. Needless to say, she was angry. But you volunteer me to babysit on my day off, I’ll feed the kids your expensive cheese and chocolates.”

I don’t think she’ll be babysitting again anytime soon…

