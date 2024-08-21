His Mother-In-Law Insisted He Cook Using Only What She Gives Him, So He Puts Rancid Lard Into Her Lunch And Then Heads Out To Eat By Himself

Sometimes, staying with family can seriously test your patience, especially when your host starts making things more difficult than they need to be.

What would you do if you offered to make dinner, but your host insisted on micromanaging every step? And then, to top it off, they asked you to use an ingredient that had clearly gone bad?

This guy is in that exact predicament – read on to see how he reacted.

Made my MIL her lunch from rancid lard I (26M) and my fiancèe (28F) are staying at my MIL’s (57F) house for a couple of weeks. Needless to say, after a couple of days of being her best, she started to make our stay here pretty miserable. She is always complaining, always angry, and criticizing anything we do. The other day, we wanted to make her a nice meal (our hobby is cooking). She already ate that food made by us, once she was in visit to us and she loved it. We made the exact same food and she started complaining that it tastes weird and that she better orders food to herself. Anyway, because she came up with the idea that she’s too busy to cook, we should cook the next meal, but only the way she asks us to. I started cooking, and she gave very strict orders, micromanaging everything (she clearly had time for that).

Be careful what you ask for.

The funny thing was that she said, “This is the way a real name of the food is made,” but believe me, the stuff she put in it, I never heard anyone cook it like this. At one point, she gave me a jar of pig lard and told me that I should put it in the dish to add more fatty taste. When I opened the jar, a very rancid smell hit me. I realized that the lard had gone bad but decided to go with it, and I put it in the meal. Orders are orders. After the food was ready, I quickly told my fiancèe (who knew about this and thought that this was a very good revenge), and we went out to eat our lunch in a restaurant.

Ah, the feeling of satisfaction.

When we came back, my MIL was furious and said that her meal was inedible. What did I put into it? I said absolutely only what she asked me to; she was there to witness. I took a spoonful, and it was absolutely disgusting. Then I used a reverse uno card and started complaining about the dish she told me to make, that it tasted weird, and that I knew how to cook better meals. Her face said it all. I hope she won’t complain about our cooking anymore.

Yikes! Wouldn’t want to eat that dinner!

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

Some people don’t take comments about their cooking lightly.

Now, this is how to handle it!

This person had a similar experience and brings up an excellent point.

This is also great advice; it is her house.

She definitely crossed the line.

And she paid for it!

