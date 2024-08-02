Neighbor Cut Through His Property And Tore Up His Driveway, So He Planted An Obstacle To Force Him To Find Another Path

In many instances in life, cutting corners leads to problems – for yourself and for others around you.

Like in this story, where a man’s neighbor started using his driveway as a shortcut for his trucks and trailers, leaving behind a muddy mess.

When the man plants a small obstacle, his rude neighbor is forced to find another way.

Read on for the full scoop!

Construction worker neighbor So I live on a corner lot and my driveway is at the rear of the house next to an open alley. My neighbor who works in construction and brings home many trucks and trailers likes to park some of these vehicles on his yard or on the sidewalk in front of his house.

Here’s where the trouble begins.

Lately he’s been driving through my open driveway with one truck with a trailer attached because he’s parked on his lawn. I’m guessing can’t make the left turn to use the alley, so he just uses my driveway as if it’s not a big deal.

He leaves behind plenty of evidence.

My driveway is dirt (except on front of my garage) which turns to mud when it rains. So he leaves huge deep tire tracks. He refuses to be polite and figure out another way like I’ve asked.

This homeowner hatches a strategy.

So, I have a VERY small car that I’ve now begun parking farther back from the garage, essentially blocking the end of my driveway. Now he has to park the truck with the trailer attached on the street (where it should be) or figure out another way to exit.

His friend comes up with a more intense (probably illegal) idea.

A friend suggested I bury 2x4s with nails in my driveway, but that’s too extreme to me. I don’t want to cause damage. Just teach a lesson. So far it’s working!

His strategy works like a charm.

I haven’t seen HOW he moved his truck and trailer, but he’s no longer parking it on his lawn but on the street where there’s plenty of room. I feel vindicated! Lol

There’s nothing like a little petty revenge, eh?

Reddit seemed to enjoy the story as well.

Sometimes you just have to stoop down to their level.

This redditor drove some errant parkers right out of the neighborhood!

This user offers a word of caution for any future shenanigans.

He could catch his neighbor on a technicality.

Now, his neighbor’s truck and trailer stay on the street where they belong, and the homeowner’s driveway is no longer a muddy mess!

Let’s hope his neighbor learned a valuable lesson about taking too many shortcuts.

