Neighbor Keeps Parking In The Accessible Spot So His Disabled Neighbor Couldn’t Use It, So Another Neighbor Put Offensive Decals All Over His Car And It Cost Him A Sponsorship
It’s one thing to have a neighbor who is inconsiderate or annoying.
But when your neighbor’s actions make life inaccessible to someone, there’s a great urgency to do something about it.
The person in this story had zero tolerance for his neighbor’s nonsense
Check out his creative and unusual method.
Try to Intimidate my disabled neighbor? I’ll make sure you get dropped by your sponsors
My neighbor kept using the handicapped parking space, which made life difficult for my disabled and elderly neighbor.
So when I found out this guy has sponsors for car shows he does, I knew what to do.
My other friend found out he had this big show coming up and dude had a photographer come and take pictures of him with his car.
Then a lightbulb went off. It didn’t take much effort.
So I put awful and offensive decals all over his car that would take ages to remove, so the photography session couldn’t happen.
He started yelling when he saw it and called 911 and they show up but they couldn’t do anything for him.
However, he gave him a ticket for parking in a handicapped spot without tags.
The result was a double whammy.
Apparently, he had to make that show for his sponsors or else they were gonna drop him.
Supposedly he was hard to work with and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Now even after all that, dude STILL kept parking in the handicapped space.
He eventually moved out.
Check out what people are saying.
It really isn’t, but this still made me laugh.
I’m sure it’s so infuriating. There were a bunch of comments like this one.
But that would incriminate them. Also, maybe this story is made up.
Why a nightmare, though?
That really would have been stupid!
I wish this person had reported this to the police every time.
It might not have been any more effective, though.
