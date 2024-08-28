His Neighbor Kept Plowing Their Driveway Snow Onto His Yard, So He Did Exactly What Would Inconvenience Them The Most

It’s pretty annoying when inconsiderate neighbors only think about themselves and not the people around them.

Like this man’s new neighbor, who would always plow the snow in her driveway onto his yard.

He asked her politely to stop doing this several times, but when she wouldn’t listen, he had to take matter into his own hands.

Read the full story to find out how he handled things.

Snow this neighbor As you can tell from the title of my post, I live in the northern states that generally gets hit with frequent snow storms. Our neighborhood has houses with your average-sized driveways, and typically, each neighbor helps out each other if needed. We all talk, and if they find out that your equipment (plow snowblower, etc.) is down, they will usually help you out.

Now, meet Dawn…

Except for Dawn who is the newest neighbor to the block, somewhat older, and has her driveway plowed unprofessionally by somebody. Dawn just happens to live next to me up the street, and when the plow comes by, anything left by her plow guy gets places in my driveway. Enough back story.

He asked Dawn several times not to plow her snow onto his driveway.

Dawn’s plow person has on several occasions plowed her snow from her driveway into my yard. This causes the city, when they plow the road, to have all the accumulated snow in my driveway. Several times, I’ve asked Dawn not to have her guy do this to no avail. Yesterday, we just got 14 inches of snow.

So, he plowed all of the snow back onto her driveway.

99% of the time, I just use my snowblower to clean it up, but I had a thought and some pretty revenge. I borrowed my friend’s plow truck, and completely plowed my driveway and front quarter of the front lawn into her driveway. Then sat back with a cup of coffee, and watched as Dawn tried to pull into her driveway and couldn’t.

Apparently, people in the neighborhood are not too fond of Dawn.

It took her guy almost 3 hours to clean it up. All the other neighbors have expressed as well where to put her snow. Did I mention she isn’t well liked in the hood?

Let’s see how other Reddit users reacted to this story.

Here’s a pro-level revenge idea.

This should be an official HOA commandment.

Well done, says this user.

Another suggestion from this user.

Don’t do to others what you don’t want done to you.

It’s pretty straightforward, ma’am!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.