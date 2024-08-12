His Neighbor Would Complain About The Smell Every Time He Had A Fire, So He Told Her He Was Clearing Brush To Make Room For Raising Pigs

When you live in a house on a lot of property out in the country, you typically have a lot of freedom to do what you want.

What happens when a neighbor comes over to complain whenever you have a fire in your yard?

Pasture raised pigs for our Nieghbor I live in the woods in a very private setting. The neighbors house behind us is separated from our yard by a couple hundred yards of woods. Just trying to give you an idea of the area.

Whenever I burn brush she comes running over to tell me she can’t open her windows because of the smoke. I burn brush like 2 days a year so this shouldn’t be a huge deal. When we first moved in she claimed most of the woods behind my house was her property, It’s not. I ended up finding the corner markers about a year ago and the line goes up to about 20 yards from her house.

The most recent burning session she of course graces me with her presence within 15 minutes of the fire starting. The same conversation happens she can’t open her windows because of the smoke. I tell her last year when you called the fire dept on me they said it was legal.

I then tell her unfortunately you are going to have to get used to it this summer as we are clearing out the section of woods back to the property line. She gets a face and says you mean the post you put in the ground and painted pink that’s not the property line. I tell she is more then welcome to get a survey, but the corners are marked with stakes that include the surveying firm name so I know they are accurate and also match the counties records. She goes to her car and then comes back 5 minutes later to ask why we are clearing out the woods.

I tell oh we are going to start raising 15-20 pasture pigs a summer (we aren’t). Her face goes white as a ghost and she books it back to her car. Every time I cut down a tree back there or clear something out I can just picture her worry about pigs and the smell in her backyard.

