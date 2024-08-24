HR Told Him To Leave The Management Of A Trouble Employee To Them, So He Washed His Hands And Sat Back To Wait For The Inevitable Fireworks

Don’t we all know that one privileged kid who always gets things his way?

Ok HR….he’s your problem now This tale revolves around my time as a supervisor in a call center, an employee who didn’t like me called Jamers, and my malicious compliance with HR. Jamers was a new hire, probably about 21 at the time. Young kid, whom, you could tell grew up privileged and entitled. But hey, I didn’t do the hiring and everyone deserves a chance starting out somewhere. I just wish this guy was hired somewhere else.

Now, I prided myself as being a fair guy, friendly, and understanding. Jamers , however, was always the victim and nothing was ever his fault. Customer complained on his service, not his fault. Incorrect information given, he was told the wrong information. Called off, something had come up beyond his control. On and on it went with him. Nothing ever his fault.

The issue with me came to ahead when I had to correct him on a call he took. The information he gave was so incorrect and potentially damaging to the client, I had to call the client and give them the correct information while apologizing for the misinformation. Company policy, at the time , caused this to be an automatic write up. I brought Jamers to an office, door opened mind you, to tell him he was being written up and why. At first it started with every excuse in the book, then it started with him asking why I was being hostile and mean (I wasn’t) and why was I yelling (again, I wasn’t and the door was left open so there would have been multiple witnesses).

He refused to sign the write up. That’s fine, it would go in his file regardless. As we were done, he marched up to HR. About half and hour later, HR called me into their office. They asked me why I yelled and cussed at Jamers. Now my bad for not having another sup with me when writing him up, but everyone would have heard me yelling had it happened. I’m a big guy and my voice carries.

I denied this, of course. HR told me they were throwing out this write up, since , to them it wasn’t a big issue. This act effectively neutered me, which caused a ripple effects. It was now known if I did my job, HR would just reverse anything I did. HR also told me from here on out, if Jamers had an issue or infraction, they would handle it.

Ok. So here is where the malicious compliance comes into play. They had 0 idea how many side conversations and other crap I had to deal with when it came to Jamers. Needed to call off, sorry, go talk to HR. Got a complaint, I’d tell him to go to HR and I’d send them an email why. Requesting a day off, off to HR you went. It became a fact that HR had to deal with him once to twice a day for months. Anything even slightly minor, I sent him to HR .

I know it was driving them insane, as they hated to be bothered. Finally, HR asked me to have a meeting with them. They told me Jamers called off and he was going to be put on a final, and they wanted me to do it. I reminded them they asked to be put in charge of him. We came to a compromise (as I wanted to play nice) and said we both would. Jamers was brought to the office and told he was being put on a final for attendance. But, it wasn’t his fault, he cried, he had to go to the doctor. HR asked for his doctor’s excuse. He said he would bring it tomorrow.

The next day, Jamers came in to HR and said ” this isn’t working out, I quit” HR got a hint of what I dealt with and the trash took itself out I love the justice.

