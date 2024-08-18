Husband Decides To Pick Up the Check Without Telling His Wife, But Since They Had Agreed To Pay It Together She’s Worried People Will Think She’s Inconsiderate

It makes a person feel good to be able to pick up the tab once in a while, but most of us like to know what we’re getting into ahead of time.

In this case, what was meant to be a smooth gesture turned into an awkward moment that left his wife feeling blindsided and humiliated in front of family.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not telling my wife prior to lunch with family, that I was paying My wife and I, along with my mother and aunt went out to lunch today. The previous day, my wife and I had agreed we would try to pay for our own share of the bill rather than having my mother or aunt get it. Last night, around 11pm, after my wife had gone to sleep, I had a conversation with my mother that I would just grab the check rather than mess around and fight over the bill.

Uh oh.

I did forget to mention this to my wife (I work overnights and had just started my shift, and by the end I had forgotten). So anyway, at lunch today when the check came, they asked if we wanted separate checks or all on one? I responded, all on one is fine, then my wife said she had thought we were getting our own.

I said we could just get it. This maybe happened over 2 or 3 seconds and I didn’t think much of it.

Oh dear…

After lunch she was mad because I put her in a position where she said she came off very inconsiderate with her comment about getting our own checks (and thus, others would be paying their own). I assured her no one thought that and it was not a big deal, but was still angry that I had put her in the position and she would have never said anything if I had told her prior to lunch.

No kidding.

I apologized for not letting her know in advance, as I never want to hurt my wife’s feelings, but I maintained it wasn’t a big deal, no one thought that she was being inconsiderate at all. It’s not about the money at all, everyone at the table could easily afford treating everyone else, she is mad about the position I put her in. I really don’t think this is a big deal, the whole interaction was 3 seconds tops, and no one thought anything of it.

Uhhhh.

AITA for thinking my wife inquiring about paying our own way at lunch (and thus, others paying their own way) is not a big deal?

Apologies might’ve been made, but it seems like some things are harder to swallow than a pricey lunch bill.

Reddit thinks this guy is a ding dong.

This person thinks he could’ve easily squeezed in a disclaimer.

And this person reiterates that he’s literally doing the exact opposite of what he agreed on with his wife.

This person says she’s certainly right to be annoyed.

Well, it’s clear.

He paid for lunch, but now he’s footing the bill for marital tension.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.