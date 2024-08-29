Insensitive Neighbors Kept Using A Homeowner’s Driveway Even Though They Never Got Permission, So He Thinks Installing An Ugly Fence To Set Boundaries Might Send The Right Message

Sometimes you do good for people and they take advantage of you.

In the story we have for you today, some rude neighbors kept using this man’s driveway even when he asked them to stop doing it.

Find out how things got heated!

WIBTA for building a fence along my driveway so my neighbors stop using it? I (35m) have a driveway that goes along one side of my house to the backyard. A couple years ago my neighbors built a basement access and started renting the space out to tenants. The access is alongside my driveway and past it there is enough room for two vehicles to park, one in front of the other so that they block in one vehicle. Since they intentionally block in one vehicle the tenants decided my driveway is fair use anytime they need to pull in/out of their parking spot.

He didn’t fancy the idea of people using his driveway but found a way around it.

While this initially irritated me since they did not ask permission I eventually spoke to the vehicle owner and got them to agree to cleaning up any mud they track across it and not compact snow before I’ve had a chance to shovel it. I’ve never been happy that they use it but so long as they are not creating a mess I have to clean up it’s negligible plus it seems impossible to monitor my driveway every day and try to file a report against the constant use.

But things got bad…

Recently (3 months now) my brother (36m) who was living with me passed away. It was an extremely difficult week emotionally. Thankfully all my family made the trip to my state to help me sort through everything and made sure I was not alone during the subsequent weeks. Several days after his passing I came home from picking up family from the airport and the neighbors jeep was parked right in the middle of my driveway. I was completely livid.

He was done being patient!

I knocked on the tenants and neighbors door with no answer. I was literally looking up the number for parking enforcement when the neighbors whole household came out to meet me; about 5-6 adults between the home owner and tenants. They explained that they were moving their boat and figured they would only be occupying the space for a short time. I told them in no uncertain terms that they were not allowed to block my driveway for any reason especially when I had so much family driving in from other states for the funeral.

He had logical reasoning for the parking issue.

Before I’m asked there is more than enough free parking on the street they could have easily parked in front of either house or across the street. Last week the same tenants were in the process of moving out and again decided to park diagonally across my driveway so they could more easily move a mattress into their vehicle. This was really only an issue because my new room mates needed to grab medicine for their kid and were blocked in.

He finally lashed out to get his right!

I went out, told them they have to move and if they need to use my driveway they have to ASK FOR PERMISSION! I am tired of this constant battle for something I think should be common sense/courtesy. I am at the point where I will gladly pay a surveyor to come out, mark the property line then build a 1ft high spite fence along the driveway space. WIBTA for doing this?

GEEZ! These neighbors really do need a taste of their own medicine.

This man should go ahead and install that fence!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person wants the guy to get his property surveyed.

This person wants to be very petty with the neighbors.

This person wants some added information on the story.

This person gives a heads up for the fence.

This person has an expensive suggestion!

The uglier the better!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.