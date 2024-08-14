Job Hunter Was Hired And Then Ghosted When She Asked When Her First Day Was. – ‘I reached out to them two or three times.’

I guess that ghosting has now officially extended into the working world…

A TikTokker named Flo talked to viewers about what transpired after she was hired for a new job…or so she thought…

Flo said she was hired by a company and she asked to be able to start at the earliest possible time in the day so she’d spend as little time as possible in traffic.

She said her new employer told her she could start on her first day at 8 a.m., but when she showed up, no one was there.

Flo filmed the video she posted on TikTok at 8:23 in the business’ parking lot and said, “I text the boss or whatever, who I’m supposed to be communicating with, and I say, you know, ‘Hey, I just wanted to confirm that I am supposed to be starting today. I’m here and no one’s here. I sent that text at 8:01 and it’s 8:23 and I still have not heard back.”

And this isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with being ghosted on a job.

Flo explained, “In my earlier days of living here, I applied for a job. I went in for an interview. I went in for a second interview. I got the job, filled out all the paperwork for the job, gave them all of my information and then they ghosted me.”

She continued, “When I say ghosted me, I mean I filled out all my paperwork and they were supposed to confirm my start date with me and I never heard back from them after that. I reached out to them two or three times and never got a message back from them.”

Flo asked viewers how long they think she should wait around in the parking lot…

Check out what she had to say.

But there was good news!

Flo posted a follow-up video and said that she left after sitting in the parking lot for an hour and she later received a phone call from the company’s owner saying that there was a mix-up.

Flo said, “She just forgot. She had lost her phone that morning. She was having trouble finding it, so that’s why she didn’t get back to me earlier.”

Now, that’s a happy ending!

Now let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another person made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

That’s a new one…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!