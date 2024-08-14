August 13, 2024 at 10:48 pm

Job Hunter Was Hired And Then Ghosted When She Asked When Her First Day Was. – ‘I reached out to them two or three times.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@flogirlfinds

I guess that ghosting has now officially extended into the working world…

A TikTokker named Flo talked to viewers about what transpired after she was hired for a new job…or so she thought…

Flo said she was hired by a company and she asked to be able to start at the earliest possible time in the day so she’d spend as little time as possible in traffic.

Source: TikTok/@flogirlfinds

She said her new employer told her she could start on her first day at 8 a.m., but when she showed up, no one was there.

Flo filmed the video she posted on TikTok at 8:23 in the business’ parking lot and said, “I text the boss or whatever, who I’m supposed to be communicating with, and I say, you know, ‘Hey, I just wanted to confirm that I am supposed to be starting today. I’m here and no one’s here. I sent that text at 8:01 and it’s 8:23 and I still have not heard back.”

@flogirlfinds

And this isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with being ghosted on a job.

Flo explained, “In my earlier days of living here, I applied for a job. I went in for an interview. I went in for a second interview. I got the job, filled out all the paperwork for the job, gave them all of my information and then they ghosted me.”

She continued, “When I say ghosted me, I mean I filled out all my paperwork and they were supposed to confirm my start date with me and I never heard back from them after that. I reached out to them two or three times and never got a message back from them.”

Flo asked viewers how long they think she should wait around in the parking lot…

@flogirlfinds

Check out what she had to say.

@flogirlfinds

Am I being ghosted?? #newjob #storytime #partone #houstontexas

♬ Kawaii Aesthetic – LoES

But there was good news!

Flo posted a follow-up video and said that she left after sitting in the parking lot for an hour and she later received a phone call from the company’s owner saying that there was a mix-up.

Flo said, “She just forgot. She had lost her phone that morning. She was having trouble finding it, so that’s why she didn’t get back to me earlier.”

Now, that’s a happy ending!

@flogirlfinds

Part Two 😅 #ghosted #houstonjobs #whathappened #daddychill #whatthehelliseventhat

♬ original sound – flogirlfinds

Now let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.

This viewer offered some advice.

@flogirlfinds

Another person made a funny comment.

@flogirlfinds

And this TikTokker shared a story.

@flogirlfinds

That’s a new one…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter