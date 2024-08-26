Man Refuses to Change His Drinking Habits For Stepson’s Girlfriend During Her Summer Stay, And Now The Family Is Divided About If He Should Modify His Routine

Navigating family dynamics can be challenging.

This is especially true when it involves accommodating a temporary guest in your home.

So, what would you do if your stepson’s girlfriend moved in for the summer and asked you to change your lifestyle to make her more comfortable?

This man finds himself in this exact scenario.

Let’s see what went down.

AITA For not changing how I live for my step-son’s GF My stepson, Ben (20M), is living with us right now during summer break from college. About a month ago, he asked if his GF from college, Liv, could stay with us for the rest of the summer because she is going through a rough time at home. I wasn’t fully on board with the idea because we already have our 2 other kids (11 & 9) in the house, and having 4 adults and 2 kids in our space is a lot. My wife has a soft spot for Ben and struggles to say no to him, so my concerns were dismissed, and now Liv is living with us until they go back to school.

Life here isn’t much better for Liv.

There have been a few issues that have come up since Liv came, pretty much all of which have to do with me.

First, one of the big reasons Liv wanted to change her living situation is because her parents are alcoholics. Now, I don’t drink every day, but I do have alcohol in the house, and I like to imbibe with a meal sometimes or have a few cocktails on weekends. This is triggering for Liv to see a parent drinking with kids around. Second, Liv is vegan. We eat a lot of meat in our house. Pretty much every meal has meat involved. I also hunt, so we eat meat that I have harvested, and I have a few mounts on the walls. This makes Liv especially uncomfortable.

It doesn’t hurt to ask.

Ben and Liv sat down with my wife and me this past weekend and offered some suggestions to help make Liv’s time here easier. Their first suggestion was that if I wanted to drink, I should do it in private and not around the kids. I tried to interject when they suggested this, but they asked me to let them finish before saying anything.

Their next suggestion was to allow Liv to cook vegan meals for us so that we didn’t eat so much meat all the time. She offered to do grocery shopping and meal planning to provide vegan meals for us instead of our usual meals. Finally, they asked if I could remove the mounts from the walls of the house until they go back to school in 6 weeks. When they finished, I asked if it was ok for me to talk now, and they said yes. I told them that my answer to all of their suggestions was “no.” I told them that I appreciated Liv’s offer to cook for us and she is free to cook a few vegan meals for us during the week if she wants, but we are not going to completely change our diets for one person. But as far as their other suggestions, not happening.

And here’s where everyone disagrees.

My wife spoke up and said that maybe it wouldn’t hurt to try their suggestions for a little bit and see how things go. She said it’s only 6-weeks and that changing our lifestyles a little bit for a short period wouldn’t kill us. I told all 3 of them that if they want to change the way they live, they are free to do so. But they are not going to force me to change the way I live in my own home for a temporary guest. I told them if that means I cook separate meals for myself, so be it. But the mounts stay, and if I want a beer or a glass of wine, I’m going to have one. All 3 of them think I am being unreasonable and that they aren’t asking too much of me for a short period of time. AITA?

As a guest, that’s kind of overstepping your boundaries.

