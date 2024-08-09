Rude Customers Were Behaving Badly And Made Their Server Cry, So A Nearby Table Decided To Crop Dust Them To Teach A Stinky Lesson

If you want to drink alcohol, you need to bring your ID. It’s as simple as that.

In today’s story, one man forgets his ID and causes chaos in a restaurant, so a nearby table gets revenge.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

I (and a friend) crop dusted a table because they made our server cry. It was my friends birthday, and a group of us had planned to take him out to his favorite restaurant. When we get there (party of 8) we are sat near a smaller table full of dudes who fit the stereotype of dude bros. After roughly 5 minutes we discovered that they were going to be a problem. They are pretty loud and rude, giving their server a hard time.

They had the same server as the “dude bros” table.

Soon our server came and it was the same girl who was serving the rude table. She apologized for the wait and made a comment about how she had a lot on her plate. We tell her it’s fine and we understand. She takes our drink orders and gives us some more time to pick our food. A few more minutes go by and then we hear yelling.

The server was just doing her job…

From what we gathered one of the dudes wanted a drink (alcoholic) but didn’t bring his ID. The server was doing her best to remain calm and keep control over the situation. He kept gesturing to his phone and we heard the server, “I’m sorry but I can’t accept a screenshot.”

The “dude bros” made the server cry…

Finally one of his friends steps up and say’s he’ll buy the drink for him. The server does her best to explain that he can’t, it’s illegal and she could get in big trouble for it. Dude 2 then gets upset, and now the whole table is in an uproar. Finally the server says that she’ll get her manager, and quickly leaves in tears.

OP and friends plotted revenge on the “dude bros.”

The birthday boy is angry and says he’s going to say something. Lucky his girlfriend stops him. That’s when another friend smirks and says, “I have a better idea.” We’ll call him Jack. Jack goes, “I have to fart.” Being on the same wave length I smile and go, “So do I.” Jack: “Are we going to crop dust this table?” Me: “I think we are.”

Jack put the plan into action, but the “dude bros” weren’t bothered by it.

The rude table is located in a way that you’d have to walk by them to get to the bathroom and you can walk either to left or right of the table. Jack stands up first and makes his way to the bathroom. When he disappears around the corner that’s when the effects hit. At first the dudes think it’s hilarious pointing out one particular guy and placing the blame on him. He doesn’t think it’s so funny and is steadily getting mad.

OP joins Jack to get revenge…

That’s when I step up. I make my way to the bathroom passing on the opposite side of the table that Jack did. When I clear the corner Jack is standing there with a grin. We stand there and listen to the true chaos begin. The rude table doesn’t find the second crop dusting as funny as the first one. They’re now yelling and pointing fingers at one another.

The manager assigned a new server to their table.

The icing on the cake is when the manager finally comes over he tells them that they’re being too loud and they’re going to have to leave if they don’t calm. They’re angry and then start complaining about their server. Jack and I can’t see the managers face but he was quite for a good minute before he starts talking again. He has to explain the law to them when it comes to alcohol adding on that the table can’t be served alcohol at all due to Dude 2’s comment about buying it for someone else, since they can’t confirm that the person who is going to drink it is 21. They’re super angry at that but still stay. They get a new server who is a very buff man with a face that says “FAFO!” They spend the rest of their time there with basically their heads down in shame.

It’s great that the manager stood up for the server. I’m surprised the “dude bros” didn’t leave.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader is “proud” of OP’s actions.

Another reader shared a similar story…

This reader hopes the server found out about the revenge.

Here’s the perspective of a restaurant employee…

Another reader shares the best part of this type of revenge…

I bet the guy who forgot his ID will never forget his ID again, that is, if he really is over 21.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.