Mom Forced Her Teen Daughter To Make Her Birthday All About Her Younger Brother And Didn’t Buy Her Gifts, But Then Grounded Her For Being Upset

A teenager’s birthday should be a day to feel special.

At least, that’s what this girl thought before her mom decided her little brother’s feelings mattered more.

But when there weren’t any gifts either, the celebration took a sour turn.

Read on for the story!

AITA for upsetting my daughter on her birthday? I’m a mother to two kids, Rosalie- 13f and Jamie- 5m. Rosalie’s birthday was yesterday and it was supposed to be a good time but this happened and now things are tense with my family. Rosalie had plans for her birthday. We were supposed to go to Santa Cruz but my husband got laid off back in May and he has a new job but he didn’t feel comfortable taking any vacations since he’s still “new” to his company. She accepted that and made new plans; she wanted to go shopping and then spend most of the day at home. I took her shopping and she got a few things (thankfully she doesn’t have expensive tastes… yet) and took her to a movie.

Sounds like a lovely birthday.

However, I ended up changing a few things. When we bought Rosalie her cake, she wanted cheesecake but she’s the only one who likes that in our house so I made her pick one we could all enjoy. She ended up settling for a chocolate cake with whipped frosting which she ended up not eating because she “didn’t like it.” Jamie also got to blow out the candles first since he doesn’t understand that Rosalie’s birthday is her day, and is too young to understand yet. She was upset with this and said that we made the blowing out candles about him. I reminded her that he can’t understand that they’re meant for her yet and she went quiet.

Poor girl.

My husband brought out one of those musical candles that plays a song when blown out and when she tried blowing it out it didn’t work, which upset her even more. The final straw was the fact that she didn’t get any presents. Admittedly we were so caught up in other things that we didn’t buy her any gifts, but I thought what she bought in town would’ve compensated for it.

I take it back. This is NOT a good birthday.

Her grandma sent her a present, but she accidentally sent her something meant for one of her cousins. She ended up getting upset over the lack of presents and it felt a little entitled. Eventually she got upset and yelled at us, saying that her birthday stunk. I reminded her about her shopping spree and movie and she said that wasn’t enough. We had a little back and forth but now she’s grounded and upset with me. My husband is on my side but my mother (same grandma that sent her the cousin’s present) is angry at me and called me an AH.

If the shoe fits…

She also wanted to send a new gift but I told her no because of how Rosalie acted and said I would have it returned if she tried. However, I wonder now if I was an AH.

When your teen’s birthday ends in disappointment, a cake she didn’t want, and no presents, it’s probably time to reconsider your priorities.

At least, that’s what Reddit thinks.

This person has to remind Mom that she’s only 13.

And this person has to explain what birthdays mean to a child (hint: They’re NOT to be shared).

And this person has a few…er, choice words.

Yikes.

Maybe someone needs a lesson in birthday basics.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.