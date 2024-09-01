Mom Refuses To Buy Her Picky-Eater Cousin A Meal At The Beach, And Now The Family Is Torn About Her Decision

When a mom took her cousin and kids to the beach, she figured sharing a meal with the notoriously picky 6-year-old cousin was a smart move.

But when that decision sparked a wave of complaints from her aunt, the day at the beach turned into a family feud over food.

AITA for not buying my cousin something to eat when we went to the beach? I (F25) took my cousin (F6) and my kids (M4 & F6) to the beach this past weekend. I offered to take my cousin because she’s around the same age as my kids and they get along great, so I thought it would be fun. While we were there, we went out to eat. My cousin is extremely picky and anytime I buy her food while we’re out or cook anything, she takes a few bites and throws the rest away.

I told her I was not buying her any food and that her and I could share something and she could have as much of it as she’d like. Well she didn’t like that because I got my kids their own meals (which they ate all of). We ended up sharing anyways and she like I thought, she took a few bites and then said she was full.

The rest of the day was fine. Well flash forward to after I drop her back home. I get a text from my aunt asking why I didn’t buy her her own meal and that my cousin is telling her we shared while my kids didn’t. I explained the situation to her and she told me I could’ve packed her food up to go if she didn’t eat it.

But I don’t see the issue seeing as she did exactly what I thought she would do and she also had other food throughout the day that we packed such as snacks and sandwiches. So AITA?

