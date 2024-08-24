Music In Space? Apollo Astronauts Heard Strange Sounds On The Far Side Of The Moon.

I don’t think this is what Pink Floyd had in mind with Dark Side of the Moon.

The eponymous album, released in 1973, came four years after astronauts reported hearing a “whistling sound” which one said “sounds like, you know, outer-space music.”

It was nearly 50 years before the world found out about the astronaut’s experience, but you can watch the video recorded on board during the Apollo 10 mission.

Transcripts of the encounter reveal some very surprised astronauts being shocked and awed by a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Astronauts Thomas Stafford, John Young, and Eugene Cernan discussed the spooky sound they heard:

Cernan: Whooooooooooo.

Young: Did you hear that whistling sound, too?

Cernan: Yeah. Sounds like – you know, outer-space-type music.

Young: I wonder what it is.

When Apollo 11 followed years later, they were given a head’s up regarding the spooky space sounds.

That crew included Michael Collins, who flew the command module alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin headed to the Moon’s surface.

He later wrote about hearing the “music in his book Carrying the Fire: An Astronaut’s Journeys.

“There is a strange noise in my headset now, an eerie woo-woo sound,” Collins relayed. “Had I not been warned about it, it would have scared the hell out of me.”

He wasn’t caught off guard, thanks to the radio techs.

“The radio technicians had a ready explanation for it,” Collins wrote. “It was interference between the LM’s and Command Module’s VHF radios.”

The original encounter was made public back in 2016 on a show on the cable channel Discovery, as part of a series called “NASA’s Unexplained Files.”

The trio of Apollo 10 astronauts felt the sounds were so strange that they debated whether or not to tell the chiefs at NASA, for fear they wouldn’t be taken seriously and could be dropped from future space missions, according to the Discovery show.

NASA says the sounds could not have been alien music.

Astronaut Al Worden, who flew on Apollo 15, disputed that explanation, saying “logic tells me that if there was something recorded on there, then there’s something there,” according to the Discovery show.

You can watch the video in full below.

What do you think?

Was it interference, or an alien rock concert?

