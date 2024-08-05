Neighbor Built A Shed On Her Property Line Without Asking, So She Told Him She Wanted A $2,200 Refrigerator Or She’d Report Him

It’s probably a good idea to check with your next-door neighbor before you build something that MIGHT technically be on their property, right?

My neighbor built a shed right on my property line. My wife got a new refrigerator. “The neighbor’s backyard behind me butts up against my backyard. I have a 6 ft fence and we both have trees on either side of it so even in the winter there’s a decent amount of screening between us.

Imagine my surprise one day when my youngest daughter came in and said I suppose you know that the neighbors built a shed right up against the back fence right? I rushed out to the back deck and sure enough there was a 10×15 ugly shed literally a foot off of my fence. I called him up and said hey what’s up with the new shed and he said he would come over and talk to me about it. Once he came over I said that thing is right on my property line and I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be 10 ft back. I asked him if If he could move it back so it wasn’t so much “in our face” when we were sitting on our deck. He claimed because of the slope of his yard and a drainage ditch, that was the only place that it could be. I was also worried that if we ever sold our house and it was surveyed then it might become a big hassle.

So my neighbor offered to buy a piece of my property to make it right but only wanted to pay us $900. That’s when my wife rolled on up from out of the house. She’d known the neighbor for a long time and thought he was an ******* already to begin with. She immediately went for the throat. She told him that she needed a new refrigerator and the model she wanted cost $2,200 so that was the price for the land. Or she could just call zone enforcement to make him move it or start getting fined. Plus she told him that he was paying for the surveying and filing the property line adjustment. So that’s the story of how my neighbor bought my wife a brand new fancy refrigerator.”

