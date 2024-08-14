Neighbor Violated Apartment Rules By Having A Dog So She Pet Sit A Cat For A Week. But When The Neighbor Threatened To Turn Her In She Notified The Landlord Of The Dog.

When living in an apartment building there are always rules in place that the tenants need to follow.

What happens if a neighbor who is breaking one of the rules threatens to turn you into the landlord for doing the same thing?

That is the situation the person in this story had to deal with, but don’t worry. She got the last laugh. Let’s take a look.

Don’t like the fact that the cat I am housing for 2 weeks is being rambunctious despite the fact that your dog howls all night/every night? Fine, I guess it’s time for some revenge. I moved in to my apartment last year around August.

That’s a pretty common rule.

When I moved in the landlord made it very clear that there are to be NO pets on the property whatsoever. I quickly found that my neighbor doesn’t care much for this rule as she has a large mutt that likes to howl at all hours of the night.

She’s more patient than me.

For over a year I put up with this dog howling and never said so much as a word to her or the landlord. Last week a friend of mine told me she was leaving town for an early thanksgiving and asked if I could watch her cat while she was gone. I agreed, my neighbor had a pet so surely we could be partners in crime. Nope. If you’ve ever had a cat you know they get zoomies. Especially at night.

The cat spent a couple hours each night running around the apartment and making minimal noise.

Hypocritical much?

The second day I had the cat my neighbor comes over and starts shouting about how, “I’ll call the landlord if that cat isn’t gone by tonight.” I reminded her that her dog has made noise every night since I moved in but she didn’t seem to care. She said if I didn’t get rid of the cat by that night, she would be calling the landlord the first thing in the morning. As soon as she left I took the cat and all it’s stuff to my girlfriends house and then immediately called the landlord asking if he had revised his pet policy. He said, “unfortunately no. No pets on the property.”

The neighbor basically forced her hand.

I then informed him that my neighbor had recently adopted a dog and it had been making noise. Less than two hours after my neighbor had been threatening me, the landlord was in her apartment and taking pictures of damages the dog had done. She in now being evicted.

Wow, how did the neighbor not see that this would happen?

I’m sure people in the comments will have some fun things to say, let’s take a look.

Cats really can go crazy sometimes!

She was dreaming.

So many people have this attitude.

Yeah, surely she knew this would backfire.

Why can’t people just leave each other alone?

Just keep your mouth shut for a few days!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.