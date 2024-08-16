Neighbor Leaves Nasty Note About Using Her Private Walkway, So She Tells Her To Stop Trespassing And Scores A Haul Of Beauty Products When A Package Is Misdelivered

Similar addresses lead to lots of headaches for both the Post Office and the people who live at those addresses.

Thanks for the free beauty supplies I live at 123 N. Main Street. A few houses down my neighbor lives at 123 S. Main Street. We often get each others packages and after this happening several times. I left my phone number with the homeowner on a note so we can get it touch quicker when it happens. 4 years pass of us notifying each other of wayward packages. In the last year or so, the other house got what looks to be some kind of tattooing equipment. I text her to let it know it’s been misdelivered to my home. No response. I text again. No response. I drive it to her house and drop if off.

A couple of months goes by and I get a handwritten note on my porch telling me “I should be nicer to people instead of telling them to get off my property” and her address written as the sender on the bottom. Apparently she is moving and listed the house for rent. In any case, I realized for the first time that a few months earlier, I had someone walking on my personal walkway that goes around my house (and parallels the street).

The personal walkway is about 3′ from my huge glass windows in my living room so when someone does that it’s creepy and weird. I could literally reach out and touch a stranger on my property if the glass of the very large windows wasn’t there. Secondly, my home is elevated above street level about 3′, so if someone is walking in the street they are several feet below my house level and of course closer to 8-10′ away horizontally as there is a small strip of land between the street and my house.

In any case, I had this woman walking on my personal sidewalk on my personal property about a foot from my windows which I found creepy. It requires them walking all the way up my driveway to even get to it. I walk outside and explained it’s private property. It’s my home; on single family home lots, of course its private. She kept saying “oh what do you mean? and acting all “cutesy” about it. I’m a woman so this crap did not fly with me. In any case, I asked her not to walk on my property. But apparently this was the same woman who had the address close to mine.

In any case, sure enough after getting her handwritten note telling me to be nicer to people who walk on my property, within a couple of weeks another package gets misdelivered, I am now the proud owner of some beauty supplies. Thanks!

