Neighbors Bang On The Ceiling All Day, So She Finally Slammed The Door In Their Face

Living in a new townhome should be a fresh start, but what if your new neighbors have other ideas?

For this young lady, every move is met with banging from below.

But when they finally came knocking with complaints, was closing the door in their face the right move, or did it just escalate the neighborhood drama?

Read on for the story!

AITA for closing the door in my neighbors face? I (23f) just moved into a new townhome community with my dog (10 pound miniature poodle) about 3 months ago. Since the day I moved in, my downstairs neighbor have been banging on the ceiling.

That’s not a very warm welcome.

I hired movers to bring in my larger items on the very first day. I wasn’t at the property because I had to return to work and let the movers have my keys to set everything up. While at work, the worker called me and said that about an hour into the move, the downstairs neighbor started banging on the ceiling for a whole 10 minutes. The worker then went down stairs and told them that they were moving larger items and would not be there much longer. I also called the leasing office and asked if they could tell the neighbors about my moving in. They said that they had already notified them of an upstairs neighbor moving in and to let them know if the issue continued. Well the issue did continue. Everyday they bang on the ceiling. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is.

Geez, that didn’t stop them at all.

I was mounting my TV around 6 in the evening and they banged on the ceiling. I get out of my bed to go to the washroom, they band on the ceiling. I open my front door to come into my house, they bang on the ceiling. My phone rings, they bang on the ceiling. I close the fridge door, they bang on the ceiling. I opened the curtains one morning, banging. I started the wear slippers and walk slow and they’re still banging. I once had a friend over who slept on my couch. When we woke up in the morning he said that when he went to the washroom around 4am that the neighbors were banging on the ceiling. I called the leasing office again and told them that I’m still moving in and the neighbors are being quite ridiculous. They left them a notice and said that if they were still experiencing issues then to make a noise complaint. That was about 20 days ago and no complaints have been made since, but they are still banging on the ceiling.

How did that not work?

This is where I feel like I may have been an AH and would like advice. One morning around 7:30am I got up to walk my dog and came back into my apartment. Around 8 there was a knock at the door. I didn’t answer the first time as the area I live in has a high crime rate and I was not expecting anyone. They kept knocking so I answered the door with it barely cracked open. It was my neighbor saying, “We can hear everything you do and the floor is very thin so can you walk quieter? We walk quiet for our neighbors and we think you should do the same. It’s rude that you’re doing that. We hear you slamming doors, you dog running, you walking around, and your phone.”

Three words: How. Dare. They.

To which I replied “are you guys the ones banging on the ceiling? The office told you I was moving and it’s rude that you do it all day everyday. They’ve told you to file a complaint and you didn’t do that.” They then started screaming at me so I closed the door in their face. So please be honest here…. AITA for doing that?

Wow, talk about a neighborly showdown!

Was slamming the door the best way to deal with the situation, or just adding fuel to the fire?

