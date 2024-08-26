Neighbors In His Apartment Building Are Loud And Disruptive, So Now Every Time He Gets Junk Mail He Slides It In Their Mail Slot

When living in an apartment building, you have to expect some level of noise from the neighbors.

What would you do if the people living above you were over the top loud and annoying?

That’s what the guy in this story had to deal with, but he found a simple way to find some satisfaction each day.

Check it out.

My upstairs neighbours My upstairs neighbors are absolutely awful.

That can get old really quickly.

They are UNBELIEVABLY noisy, inconsiderate and entitled, to name but a few of their flaws. Myself and others have approached them to ask them to calm it down but have only been met with a barrage of abuse.

I can see why.

Nobody else in the apartments likes them because they’re always impinging on someone else’s life in one way or another, be it noise, their children running riot, stealing people’s parking spaces, shouting at people – I could go on. They refuse to tone down their behaviour even after being asked very, very nicely. We have a large bank of mailboxes in the hallway.

Just a little daily revenge.

So now every time I empty my mailbox I put all of my unsolicited junk mail (which is quite a lot) into theirs. For a brief second, I feel like I’ve won.

Simple, but satisfying, revenge that he gets to enjoy every day. Perfection.

Take a look at some of the comments below.

This person makes a good point.

Hey, that’s a good idea.

Sometimes people need inconvenience to learn a lesson.

White noise machines can be a lifesaver.

Fill that mailbox up!

What happened to people wanting to live a nice quiet life?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.