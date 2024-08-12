Neighbor’s Porch Turns Into A Playground For Random, Unsupervised Kids, So Homeowner Calls The Police. Now Her Boyfriend Thinks She May Have Done The Wrong Thing.

When two tiny tots turn a porch into their personal playground, you might think it’s just a harmless neighborhood mix-up.

But when they start demanding water, threatening to break into your home, and running off into the wild, things take a turn for the dramatic.

One homeowner had to make a tough call…literally!

Read on for the story.

AITA for calling the cops on my neighbors kids? I heard kids playing on my porch, so I told my kids to get their socks and shoes on because it sounded like their friends were outside playing already. My daughter opens the door, and two very small children jump off of my porch and run towards the road, which made me nervous right off the bat because they were so small (~3m and 4f)… They stopped and came back when they saw it was just my kids, and I realized that these were two kids that I had not seen before at all in the neighborhood, and there was no adult insight supervising them.

That’s not good.

I tried to ask them where they lived, where their grown up was and if I could walk them home, but the boy kept yelling at me that he knows where he lives, at the mountain (This doesn’t make sense, we live 2 hours away from the closest mountain, but he’s also around 3 lol). So I called the non emergency police line and explained the situation. Two cops showed up about 20 mins later and found the mom about 10 houses down. She kept glaring at me as the cop was talking to her. When they left, she meekly starts calling her kids, who are just straight up ignoring her, and I said ‘I don’t think that’s going to work, I think you need to come get them.’ She glared at me again and took 10 mins to wrangle up her kids and go home.

Okay, relax Mama Bear.

I’m not sure if this paragraph is going to add any context, or if it’s just gonna make me feel better to type it out because it was weird but here goes. The little girl wouldn’t talk to me at all, probably shy, but the little boy was weirdly demanding and disrespectful, even for a three-year-old… He told me to get him water, and I did to which he screamed at me for not bringing him a big bottle of water. Then at one point when I was waiting for the cops he told me that he was going in my house to get more toys to bring out. I told him ‘no you’re not’ and he straight up looked me in my eye and said ‘yes I am’, and was going to just walk in my house…

Wowza.

I don’t know if this is just offhanded weirdness, or if maybe these kids are just allowed to do whatever they want in their house? It honestly just kind of floored me, because my kids would never talk to me that way, let alone a strange adult. He also told the cop that he ran away because he felt like it? Anyway, when I told my best friend and mom, they agreed with what I did, but when I told my bf he brought up that the lady might’ve been glaring at me because they might not be fully legal here, and I may have put them on blast.. I’m definitely not trying to get anybody deported, but I’m also not trying to babysit two small unknown children for free all day.. So, was I TA here?

Wow, who knew a quiet afternoon could escalate so quickly? Redditors were pretty unanimous on who was the jerk here: NOT the OP.

This person says they did the exact right thing.

This commenter says they were just being responsible.

And this person says they would’ve done the same.

Looks like sometimes the best intentions can lead to a full-blown neighborhood showdown.

