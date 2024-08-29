New Study Reveals The Details Of China’s Plans To Test Planetary Defense Spacecraft To Deflect Asteroids That Pose A Threat To Earth

There is no shortage of books, movies, and even historical events that involve asteroids or other objects from space threatening the planet.

It is widely believed that it was an asteroid that resulted in the extinction of the dinosaurs approximately 66 million years ago.

Trying to tackle the threat of an object from space colliding with Earth is not just something out of the movies. It is actually something that scientists have been thinking about for some time.

In 2022, NASA launched their Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and successfully changed the orbit and shape of a 560-foot-wide asteroid called Dimorphos. NASA described this as:

“The world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration.”

According to a paper published in the Journal of Deep Space Exploration, China will be launching a spacecraft toward an asteroid in an attempt to deflect it and analyze the results.

This would be another important test to ensure that in the event of an asteroid that is actually threatening the Earth, there will be options available to redirect it safely away.

They hope that the mission would take place before 2030. The target of the spacecraft will likely be the asteroid “2015 XF261.”

Once ready, the spacecraft will be made with two separate systems. The first is an observer, which will travel around the asteroid, gathering data about it before, during, and after the impact.

The second component is the impactor, which would smash into the space rock.

It is good that more countries are looking for ways to protect the Earth.

