Nosey Neighbor Complained About The Noise A Gardener Made, So He Figured Out The Laws And Made Even More Noise To Annoy Her

The gardener strikes back. “Happened to my Aunt’s gardener. So my Aunt just moved into a new neighborhood, she hired a gardener to blow all the leaves off of the property. It was the weekend, and apparently in the neighborhood there is a ban of sound over 80 dB on the weekend. So the lady from the neighboring house came over and said: “We’ve called the police, just wanted to let you know so it isn’t awkward”

What? Could have just asked… So the poor gardener gets a written warning, and has to go. Now later that week the gardener calls and explains that he has a workaround and can resume work on the weekend. Obviously we’re wondering what’s gonna satisfy this crazy lady. Come Saturday, and the gardener pulls up in his truck this time. Suddenly it starts roaring much much louder than any of the leaf blowers. Turns out there isn’t a law banning mulch munchers from running, and this one is much louder than anything else the gardener has done.

He then proceeded to mask the leaf blowers with the mulch muncher. The lady storms out, takes one look and goes back in, turns out the police completely reject her call and she now has to live with this loud beast every Saturday for an hour.”

