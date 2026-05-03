Laundry Gold: Why This Child Is Refusing to Give Back the $200 He Found in His Dad’s Pocket

Imagine being expected to do chores while you’re growing up, but there are rules. For example, whoever folds the laundry gets to keep anything they find in the pockets, including money.

What would you do if you accidentally left some cash in your pocket, but your dad folded the laundry and kept your money? Would you get upset and try to convince him to give you the money back, or would you turn the tables on him?

In this story, one 8-year-old is in this situation and makes sure he never has any of his money stolen ever again.

Let’s read all about it.

Dryer finds are mine! 8 year old vs dad. In eons past, I was once a youth. Growing up my parents were pretty big on teaching their best and only child how to do things himself. This, in parent speak, meant that I was taught chores very young- I have been helping do laundry, dishes, the lawn, and cleaning since early elementary school.

Ten dollars is a lot of money for an 8-year-old.

We all took care of the laundry, doing everyone else’s along with ours when needed. So, there were rules in place- Any change found in the dryer became the property of the person unloading the dryer. 8 Year old Bailey was extremely distraught one day to find that my fortune of TEN WHOLE DOLLARS had gone through the wash, and was claimed out of the dryer by my dad. I. was. FURIOUS. I demanded back the $10, but my lovely dad reminded me of the rules, it was his to keep- fair game.

Now, Bailey has a plan.

At this point I decided that I would be the only person to unload the dryer. My parents were very pleasantly surprised that for months they never had to pull out the clothes and start the folding process (since I’d just grab the laundry and fold while binging Cartoon Network). Eventually, what started as a desperate attempt to guard my various petty treasures gave way to the perfect opportunity for malicious compliance.

Finders keepers, right?

You see, this was the very early 2000s, my dad wasn’t yet keen on keeping all his cash on cards. So he kept most of his money in cash. On this particular day, he left $200 in his pocket, and, doing the laundry meant that it was mine! ALL MINE! I silently stuffed the cash in my tiny coin bank in my room, pleased with my lucrative haul.

Dad figured it out.

Eventually, my dad discovered that he was short a large sum of money and tore apart his office and bedroom looking for it, before he recalled that he had left it in his jeans pocket. Despite my subtly, I was quickly confronted. The rule was rescinded, and I was only allowed to keep $50, but again- to an 8 year old, this was a king’s ransom. I had emerged, mostly victorious.

Her dad should’ve let her keep all $200. Maybe change the rules after that, but rules are rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is sad and funny at the same time.

I completely agree with this comment.

One husband leaves money in his pockets on purpose.

Another family had a similar rule.

She should’ve been able to keep all the money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was called selfish after refusing to cancel plans to babysit – again.