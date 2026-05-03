“It’s a Park, Not a Library”: The Bracing Response One Toddler Mom Received After Trying to Shut Down Summer Fun

Kids only learn politeness from their parents.

This woman and her husband took their three-year-old daughter to the neighborhood park and were surprised when some older boys had used water and dish soap to make the slides slippery and dangerous. When she complained about it on the Facebook group, some parents lashed out at her.

Read the full story below.

AITA for asking my neighbors to not have their kids turn every slide in park into a slip n slide? My husband and I took our daughter to the park in our neighborhood today. When we got there, there were two groups of adults having a picnic on the grass while their kids were playing. As we got closer, we noticed that the kids were in swim trunks and covering every slide in water and dish soap. Our daughter is 3, and the slide is her favorite activity. We go to this park every day. My husband and I watched as these older boys were going down the slides and then being launched into the woodchips at the bottom. We didn’t want our daughter to get hurt or covered in water and dish soap, so we tried to block off at least one of the slides. I made a few comments that I could try to dry it off, and one of the kids finally grabbed one of the towels to help. I stood in front of that one until she was done playing.

This woman was surprised at how inconsiderate the parents were.

The parents did nothing. They just watched their kids take over the park and make it impossible for anyone who wanted to stay dry to play in that area. The kids even ran over to the parents to get more soap and water. We made comments about it being inconsiderate, but we were ignored, and we didn’t want to start an argument in front of our daughter. We posted in the neighborhood Facebook group and asked people to be more considerate or maybe take their kids to a splash pad or a rec center, but not to soak the whole park so no one else could enjoy it. The response in the group has been unbelievably entitled, with comments like, “Why didn’t you let your kid just join in?” and “Sorry you didn’t have a good experience, my boys have been cooped up, and they had a blast.”

She didn’t understand the backlash she received.

We are truly baffled by this response and feel like there should be some level of common courtesy in a public space with neighbors. Like, sorry, we don’t want our 3-year-old getting soapy and launched into woodchips where she could probably get hurt. The entitlement coming from these people is blowing my mind. I would never imagine doing something like that. So, AITA for telling my neighbors not to turn the public park into a slip ’n slide?

Some parents think they own the world.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one calls out the kids’ parents.

Another one takes this mom’s side.

This user makes a valid point.

Another one chimes in.

And more readers are supporting this mom.

These kids’ entitlement is learned from their insensitive parents.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an uncle who got aired out over giving his babysitting charges “unapproved” food.