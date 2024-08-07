His Grandfather Refuses To Sell His Land To Developers, So His Grandkid Figures Out How To Make The Developers Even More Upset

Living in an area that used to be rural and is quickly becoming urban or suburban isn’t something everyone likes.

While developers might think money would convince everyone to sell, in today’s story, they find out that’s not always the case.

Let’s see how the story develops…

My grandpa refuses to sell his back yard to developers. Development has been taking over my home town. It’s inevitable of course as a lot of people from major cities further up north are moving down here. It’s sad at the same time seeing the fields and forests I used to play in growing up being paved over and turned into condominiums and strip malls.

The new development is also raising the cost of living.

It has also caused the cost of living to increase tremendously, in an area where many people are already struggling to stay a float. So as you can imagine, my grandfather, an old stubborn Dutch man who moved here and lived on this property since the 50s, has something to say about it.

OP’s grandfather refuses to sell his land to the developers.

The street my grand father lives on used to be backed by a massive forest, but in recent years, developers have bought all of the forest and 90% of it has been torn down except for this one, small, probably 2 acre chunk of forest in the middle of this open field where my grandfather refuses to sell his land. Of course this is bringing the developers plans to a halt as they can’t pave and build around this single chunk of forest, so all they can really do is wait for him to sell his land.

Money isn’t going to motivate OP’s grandfather to sell.

He has been in conflict with these developers for over a year now, and from my understanding, they are offering a lot of money. Well, knowing my grandfather, for as long as he stands on this earth, absolutely no amount of money will convince him to sell that land.

OP is going to continue the grandfather’s “legacy.”

I know how frustrating this is for some people, specifically the developers who want nothing more than to throw up some cardboard houses and pocket close to a mill per, but I have decided that when my grandfathers time is up, I will continue his legacy and make sure that piece of land is never sold. That is my petty revenge.

Good for OP! Not everything is about money.

Hopefully this bit of land is a bit of forest forever, but getting a lawyer wouldn’t be a bad idea

