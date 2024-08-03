One Of The Neighbor’s Guests Blocked Their Uncle’s Driveway, So They Parallel Parked And Boxed Their Car In To Teach Them A Lesson

I get it. When you throw a party, guests might arrive in cars and need extra parking spaces.

However, they should still be considerate of other people’s driveways.

Hence, in this story, when one of the guests’ cars was blocking their uncle’s driveway, their aunt thought of petty revenge.

Find out how the story progressed.

My uncle’s neighbors threw a party and took over his driveway, so we boxed them in. This happened today, within the last two hours. A bit of backstory… My uncle is now 81, and is a tough, short, elder Italian gent who keeps his own garden annually, and routinely maintains complex machines on his own time.

Meet his neighbors…

His neighbors call themselves his “cousins,” and are the most selfishly entitled people we know. Their kids have been given vehicles he was going to trade in, only to wreck them in a week… AND STILL made HIM pay for it.

He planned to visit his uncle on his birthday.

So, this year marked his 81st birthday (July 27), and my 31st (July 30). He’s also my godfather, and my mother often says that I was his 50th birthday present. This past week, around the middle of the week, my aunt and I made plans to visit my uncle today, and finish off the sausages we brought over for a celebration party at the beginning of the week.

However, there was a party in the neighbor’s house.

Well, apparently, today is some kind of party for my uncle’s neighbors. There are SIX vehicles parked outside their house, whether in their driveway or up and down the road, with another parked just inside the edge of my uncle’s driveway.

Now, meet the security aunt…

Something to know about my aunt is that she is a veteran in security, and gives absolutely zero craps about anyone’s nonsense. She also has a general hatred for most people, which she isn’t secretive about. She won’t hurt you, but she’ll stare you down and give you a dagger-like death glare until you KNOW you’ve done something bad.

His aunt blocked one of the cars.

So, pulling up to my uncle’s tonight, my aunt sees the parking, and loses it. With a grumbling of “That’s the way you want to play, then that’s how we’ll play,” she pulls up and starts backing in, but not to park behind them. She parallel parks right behind the offending vehicle, boxing them in.

And she couldn’t care less!

Up until JUST NOW, none of them seemed to notice, but one of the “cousins” just came up to ask if we could move so they can leave. My aunt’s words just now was, “She can come over and ask herself. She has a mouth.” Like I said, not a single crap is given AT ALL.

Haha! That’s some revenge.

The aunt is still considerate. She could have had the cars towed.

Just saying.

