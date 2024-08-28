School Policy Wouldn’t Allow Them To Drive Over 5 MPA, So The Kids Started Driving Slower To Prove It Would Cause A Traffic Jam

Driving carefully or driving slow?

Follow the speed limit? If you say so! Back in my high school days the school decided that the parking lot speed limit for cars would be 5mph. In theory a good thing. Reduces the chance of collisions greatly and any that happen should be very minor.

Now here’s the thing. The number of people that followed that is exactly zero. Not the parents, not the teachers, not the students (we are a k-12 school so it was mostly parents). Now the administration (who has since been going on monthly power trips) didn’t like that and decided to start handing out speeding “tickets” (written warnings that you would lose your parking pass and get an email home).

So we, the 30~ (of 100) high schoolers who had cars decided to play around with it. Now normally, car line takes about 20 minutes between when we leave (we get out a few minutes early so our cars are out of the way). When car line is mostly done aside from a few stragglers, and that’s with most cars going at about 10-15mph in the giant parking lot we had (which couldn’t be used for parents to park???). Well, that’s to short we decided.

So, we complied in the most malicious way possible. Every high schooler with a car did < 5mph through the parking lot. Normally by the time the smaller kids got into their cars, we were gone. But not anymore. We were crawling through the parking lot at idle speed. What normally took 5 minutes to clear 30 cars now took ten. And it had consequences.

The entire car line for the other 500 students was not also moving at idle speed. Car line started taking 30 minutes on a good day. To say parents were livid is an understatement.4

Complaints filled the Facebook page, and the sassier parents reminded everyone that we just followed rules set by the beloved admin (beloved everywhere but the high school). With only one way out (and us having to get out before parents because we were literally in the way), our change messed up the entire car line. In fact, it got so bad that the school was told to fix it by the city or there would be consequences since we started backing up a major road during rush hour.

At the start of the next year the habit fell out since most of that 30 people had left and we went back to going a safe but above the speed limit speed in the parking lot. It’s been two years, not a thing has been said.

