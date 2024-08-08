Scientists Have Found Proof That Your Cat Knows You’re Talking To It, But It Doesn’t Care Unless It Knows You

Dogs are so cute when they tip their little heads, trying to hard to figure out what we’re talking about – because they love us!

Cats, however, like to pretend they can’t hear at all, whether they think we’re talking to them or not.

At least, that’s the perception of anyone who has ever lived with a cat.

Now, there is scientific evidence that proves we’re not wrong, though a majority of cats will pay more attention if the person talking is their owner.

The study authors think your cat is making a choice to be aloof, rather than displaying a lack of understanding.

“Cats – who were not so long ago considered as independent and ungrateful creatures – are in fact very well capable of creating and fostering attachment bonds with humans.”

Recent research suggests cats prefer cuddles to food, and even miss their owners when they’re separated for long periods.

This study found that cats alter their behavior when they hear their owner’s voice directed at them, but will ignore the voice of a stranger or any conversation not addressing them.

To come to these conclusions they watched 16 housecats owned by veterinary students. When the cats heard a recording of their owner calling their name, most turned their ears towards the speakers, moved with more purpose, or exhibited dilated pupils.

The opposite was true when the person calling them was a stranger.

The authors say the cats seem to be “able to distinguish between phrases uttered for their benefit and those that are intended for someone else’s ears.”

And the ignoring strangers, regardless of phrase or tone, is an important observation.

“Cats can discriminate speech specifically addressed to them from speech addressed to adult humans, when sentences are uttered by their owners.”

Dogs will pretty much respond enthusiastically too anyone addressing them directly in the correct tone.

Cats tend to modify their own vocalizations when addressing their owners, too – they purr at a higher pitch than feral cats, which researchers think endears them to their owners even more.

“The fact that, in return, cats show a greater reaction when their humans specifically address them, brings a new dimension to previous considerations of this reciprocal relationship.”

See, your cat does love you.

Even if they have appearances to maintain.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium