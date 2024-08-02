Shady Security Company Keeps Unfairly Booting Tenant Cars, So This Renter Gives Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Renters everywhere know that who you rent from is just as important as the apartment itself.

When this shady security company kept exploiting tenants for easy cash, this fed-up renter found a not-so-subtle way to hit them with a hefty bill of their own.

Warning, though, the whole story might make you mad!

Find out what happened…

crooked security company revenge Awhile back, I lived in an apartment building that employed a very shady security company. So shady, they once tasered a guy when he asked them to remove the boot they illegally put on his car.

Their scheme was well developed.

They routinely would place boots on cars as soon as the driver walked away from the car, even though the rules said cars without parking permits had 30 mins of free parking before a boot could be placed on their car.

The fee to remove the boot was 71 bucks, cash only, and the closest ATM was about one mile away. They would not give out change, so basically, it was an 80 buck fee unless you had exact change.

The security company didn’t make it easy for tenants.

Also, it was a cold climate in the winter, so walking 2 miles in the freezing cold to/from the ATM was a big deal. They did this to me twice.

This renter is no stranger to their tactics.

Even though my car was only parked for 5 mins, I had no way of proving it, so I had no choice but to walk 2 miles in the cold to get 80 bucks out of the ATM. They were so smug about it too. They knew I couldn’t prove how long I had been parked. **** THEM. Then they did it to me a third time.

They hit a breaking point.

There was no way I was going to let them steal 240 bucks from me. I wanted my money back, but that obviously wasn’t going to happen. So I figured, if I can’t get my money back, they aren’t going to get to keep it. They were going to pay.

A devious plan was set into motion.

I knew where their office was, and where they parked their patrol cars (all four of them). The parking lot happened to be lined with basketball sized rocks. On a night with no moon, I dressed in all black, went to the parking lot, and hurled four of those rocks into the windshields of their four patrol cars. Busted all four windshields, and messed up the hoods of the cars as well.

It was going to cost them big.

My friend worked at the local autoglass shop, and told me the bill for all four cars over a thousand dollars. **** those guys. You steal from me, I make you pay.

He certainly got his point across.

Did Reddit think he went too far, or just far enough?

This user thinks the renter should confront them with cold, hard evidence.

Maybe the renter should cover their tracks better next time.

Perhaps even letting nature take care of it.

This redditor has no notes.

It feels good to see the underdog win for once.

Sometimes the road to justice is paved with a hefty repair bill.

