“I’m Literally Starving”: Why a Teen Boxer is Being Called ‘Greedy’ for Wanting More Food Than His Sister

Not all appetites are created equal, especially when one person is basically training like an athlete. Between boxing, running, the gym, and rugby, he’s burning through calories like it’s his job.

Meanwhile, dinner at home? Everyone gets the exact same portion, no exceptions.

So while his sister is full, he’s still hungry…and eyeing the snack cabinet like it’s round two.

WIBTA if I asked my parents for more food than my sister? I am a teenager and I live in a house with my mum, dad and sister. We usually eat together and everyone gets equal portion sizes. I am wondering if I would be the a****** if I asked for more food because I live a very active lifestyle (boxing, gym, running, rugby) multiple times a week and I am also a lot bigger than my family (5’10 72kg) and I am also still growing.

Hmmm…

My sister (who is 18 and 5’1) always insists that the portion sizes are exactly equal, which I think is unfair because she lives a sedimentary life style staying inside most of the day. I am not satisfied after meals and I usually have to eat a lot of the snacks which my family isn’t happy about. So WIBTA if I asked if I could have more food on my plate?

Reddit largely sided with NTA, with many pointing out that nutritional needs aren’t one-size-fits-all, especially for a growing, highly active teen.

This person (and most people) agreed it’s reasonable to ask for larger portions rather than compensating with snacks later.

This person says the same…

And this person suggests making more food.

Same plate, different fuel tank…no wonder he’s running on empty.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepdaughter who is trying everything to get out of helping her younger siblings to school.