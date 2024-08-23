Her And Her Husband Decided To Elope, But Now Some People Are Upset She “Stole” The Maid Of Honor Experience From Her Sister

Deciding how to get married should be the decision of the bride and groom.

That said, a lot of people have opinions on how your big day should go.

In today’s story, one bride’s aunt complains about her decision to elope instead of having a big wedding.

Let’s see why the aunt is upset…

AITA for eloping with my husband and “taking the experience away from my sister” according to my aunt Long story short… my husband (30M) and I (31F) got married in a different state than our families reside. My husband had not yet had a chance to meet my distant relatives (including my aunt) before we eloped.

It was a very simple outdoor wedding.

Our wedding was just the two of us and our officiant on a pretty hiking trail in TN. Quick cute little ceremony. We said our vows, exchanged rings, took some pics and that was it.

Her sister was upset but seemed to understand.

I had told my family about two weeks before that I was going to do this. My sister has always wanted me to have a wedding so she could be my maid of honor. She was disappointed but ultimately said it was my choice.

Her aunt complained about her husband and her decision about the wedding.

About a week later, we went on vacation with my aunt who voiced that she felt I “took away my sister’s experience” and also told me that she “didn’t like my husband” and was “angry” because she didn’t get to meet him before we got married. My husband responded with “womp womp” which ended up making her even more angry.

It seems like the aunt is out of line to complain about the wedding and very rude to complain about her new husband.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the aunt needs to mind her own business.

Another reader points out that the wedding is for the couple.

This person agrees that a bride and groom don’t owe their family an “experience.”

Another person loved her husband’s reaction to the aunt’s comments.

This person believes her husband’s reaction proves he’s a catch.

Here’s another vote for the husband being a great guy.

As hard as it might be, this bride needs to ignore her aunt’s comments.

If her sister wants an “experience,” she can have that when she gets married.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.