She Didn’t Want His Big Dogs In The Neighborhood And Celebrated When One Of Them Passed. So He Got Noisy Revenge By Making Sure Her Hubcaps Were Filled With Scrap Metal.



Losing a pet is hard for anyone, and can be especially so when your neighbor uses the loss to push her own agenda.

That’s the gist of this story from Reddit, that finds a grieving dog dad using a little ingenuity and a lot of noise to get his revenge.

Hubcap Revenge Alright, so here’s the full story of how I got revenge on my dog-hating neighbor, Carol. Back in 2007, I moved into this condo on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. It’s a pretty swanky area, and I snagged a two-bedroom for a sweet price that needed some TLC, which I planned on tackling with my stepdad’s help.

It’s a dog friendly area… well, for some dogs.

Now, the building was mostly filled with retirees and their tiny dogs. But I had two big-hearted golden retrievers named Harry and Blakely.

Before I could set foot in the place, I had to go through the whole song and dance with the HOA, and that’s when Carol came into the picture.

The description of Carol is *chef’s kiss*.

Misery incarnate with a hairpiece so bad it should’ve just come with a chin strap and a permanent scowl that looked like a large mouth bass hybrid with a Golden Girl. That was Carol. She had it in for my dogs from the get-go, even though they were old timers at 15 and 13. Despite her efforts, I moved in. We kept to ourselves, but when Harry passed away, Carol said something that really got my blood boiling. The bylaws didn’t mention dog size when I got there, but that changed after I arrived and as a board member, her official comment later was, “Now we just wait for the other one to die, and then my nightmare will be over.”

What an awful thing to say! So the author starts planning his revenge.

That was just cold. And I knew the only thing she loved was a town car with hubcaps that you could pop off without much effort. Everyone in the building had their own parking spot, so I knew exactly where she’d be. One morning, really early before heading to work, I grabbed a bunch of random junk—nuts, bolts, you name it—and went to Carol’s car in the hub cap interior, sealed in when the hubcap is replaced.

A creative revenge that he kept up with to keep her on her toes.

I popped off one of her hubcaps, threw in a handful of metal scrap, and popped the hubcap back on. Now, whenever Carol drove, it sounded like her car was grinding toasters under each corner of the vehicle that got angrier the faster she drove. I kept this up for about six weeks, switching wheels and changing the contents so the noises would vary. By the time she’d get to a mechanic, she’d have a whole list of different sounds to describe, with no idea that it was all thanks to her neighbor’s petty revenge scheme.

And this all happened before many people had doorbell cams, so he was off scot-free.

This was in the days before everyone had a camera on their phone ready to catch every little thing, so it was just her word against the mysterious car noises. But I hope that while spending a few hundred dollars on a car diagnostic at least once that she at least injured herself once trying to explain it to the mechanic who probably got a good laugh out of the eventual find. So eat a ****, Carol, hope you suffered financially, spiritually and eternally for disrespecting my Harry.

Reddit is a pretty dog friendly space, so you can be sure many folks sided with the author and his good boy Harry. But let’s check in with the comments to be sure.

Top comment says if you’ve seen one Florida Carol, you’ve seen them all.

Another remarks that a barking dog is a lot less annoying than most neighborly noises.

One commenter asks if the author’s dogs were worse than the yappers owned by many of the other residents.

Will Carol be invited to cross the Rainbow Bridge, posits this commenter.

It sounds like Carol went barking up the wrong tree and ended up with more noise than she bargained for!