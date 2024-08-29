She Invited All Of Her Coworkers To Her Wedding Except One, And Now That Person Told Everyone That She Lied

A wedding is a time of celebration with family, friends and sometimes coworkers.

In today’s story, one bride invites everyone in the office to her wedding except for one person.

Let’s see what happens when that one person lets everyone know they weren’t invited…

AITA for letting people know I was the only one in my department not invited to coworkers wedding when they were told I couldn’t attend? So a woman in my department got married. Everyone in the department (10, excluding bride) was invited except for me. I was personally told the wedding was being kept small as they didn’t want to spend extravagantly. The others were told that I couldn’t attend.

OP called the bride out on her lies.

At a department meeting following the wedding when the bride was back from the honeymoon, everyone was talking about the wedding. A coworker commented it was a shame I couldn’t attend. I remarked that I wasn’t even invited. I could see the brides face visibly change, and now she is mad at me and our working relationship is cordial at best.

OP was also excluded from another celebration.

To further this, our department had a dinner and celebration for her and I contributed to the gift. The date was selected and changed based on others availability, but I couldn’t attend due to a trip overseas I had planned last year. It wasn’t even discussed if it could be changed so I could attend.

OP wonders if it was wrong to point out that the bride had lied.

The person organizing it was another coworker and her best friend. I think this other coworker and not the bride herself is the one behind my exclusion for some reason unbeknownst to me. So AITA for clarifying that I was never even invited in front of the whole department that was told that I couldn’t attend?

It seems weird that the bride would invite everyone except one coworker.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader doesn’t think the bride should be mad.

Another reader suggests getting HR involved.

This person points out that all OP did was tell the truth.

This reader wouldn’t contribute to any more gifts for this coworker.

Another reader points out that the bride couldn’t think OP would lie for her.

Even if OP were busy on the day of the wedding, an invitation would have been nice.

This really backfired.

