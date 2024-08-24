She Moved Up In Line While Another Woman Shopped, Not Expecting The Coffee Shop To Become Ground Zero For A Dispute

On a splurge trip with her kids, a mom found herself at the center of a coffee shop showdown.

AITA for ordering before a woman who was still shopping We are in a fancy hotel. It was a splurge. I’m a little out of my element, but trying to have an experience with my 3 kids. 1 pre-k, 1 toddler and 1 special needs. We went to the little coffee shop/store for breakfast. There were 2 people in line. One woman was ordering. Behind her was a woman and her daughter. Just as I joined the line the woman told her daughter not to move from the line and walked to the fridges about 20 ft away.

I was in a great mood. I had noticed that the woman who walked away had on a beautiful dress. If she hadn’t left I would have complimented her dress. I did have the 3 kids who were pretty excited about the selection of snacks available at the counter, none of which I intended to purchase. The first woman completed her order and the daughter of the woman with the pretty dress was now first in line. She looked uncomfortable. We waited maybe 20 seconds.

The cashier began to shift around, the kids were restless. We waited maybe another 20 seconds before I kind of started to move up (the daughter had kind of shifted to the side and had tried several times to get her mom’s attention). I asked “is it okay if I order?” The cashier deferred to the daughter (maybe age 10-12). I’m not sure what she said, but she ran to get her mom. I started to order. The entire order would have taken maybe a minute and a half. 3 cinn rolls, 1 kolache and a bagel with cream cheese.

In the middle of my order the barista tried to give the pretty dress woman (who had now returned to the line I want to say 20-30 seconds after I began my order) someone else’s drinks. She said “I haven’t ordered yet. She butt in front of me.” This after I heard her barking at her daughter for leaving the line. I responded. I was mad. I didn’t yell, but I felt I was being accused of doing something I didn’t do and isn’t in my character to do.

I pointed out that she had still been shopping. She asked if I couldn’t have waited “a few seconds.” I said it was longer than that and that everyone had been uncomfortable. She said I was being embarrassing and would I just go ahead and order. I said she should be embarrassed and I was glad she felt embarrassed. Talented employee stepped in and saved the day by offering to take her at the other register. She got the last word and huffed “yes thank you!” I’m not sure that it bothered my kids much but it ruined my morning and probably her daughter’s. If I had known it would devolve like that I might have just waited for her to finish whatever she was doing.

Sometimes, a quick breakfast order can turn into an epic showdown over line etiquette.

Looks like the only thing brewing faster than coffee was the drama!

